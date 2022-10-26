Auger-Aliassime handles Sebastian Korda for a second straight ATP 250 title

On Sunday, Félix Auger-Aliassime captured his second straight ATP 250 tile after defeating American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open finals in Antwerp, Belgium. That win for Auger-Aliassime helps strengthen his bid for the Nitto ATP Finals. The Montrealer currently holds the
seventh position in the Race to Turin. “It’s amazing you know, to win again, back-to-back tournaments,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said in his post-match interview. “And to win for the first time here in Antwerp against a player like Sebi (Korda) who is a fantastic player, one of the greats to come.”
Auger-Aliassime, who claimed the Firenze Open title last week, entered the event in Antwerp as the No. 2 seed. To make the finals he bested Manuel Guinard of France 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 16. Auger-Aliassime showed bulldog determination in the quarter and semi finals taking down Great Britain’s Dan Evans (4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2) and France’s Richard Gasquet (7-6(2), 7-6(3)) respectively.” It was a tough week really,” Auger-Aliassime said. “ I had to play many tough matches, tough
physically. So, to push through and win today, it was amazing. I’m just super thrilled and happy to get another title.”
Auger-Aliassime and Korda, both 22 years old, have played each other twice on the professional circuit prior to Sunday’s final. The Canadian won their first contest in Acapulco in 2021 but lost their most recent meeting at the Millennium Estoril Open in April.
Auger-Aliassime claimed their third confrontation in an economic one hour-24 minute match.Helping pace the win was his serves as he put 78 percent of his first serves into play, which resulted in seven aces and 85 percent of the first serves resulting in points.
Auger-Aliassime now leads the ATP Tour with 19 wins on indoor hard courts while losing only four matches this season on that surface.
