Associés de Laval celebrate a silver anniversary of growth and success

This year, the Associés de Laval are celebrating the the 25th anniversary of the creation of Développement Baseball Laval. This partnership was launched on January 23, 1996 when the Aigles and Concordes programs merged.
From the get go the organizational goal has been to promote, teach and improve baseball for players at the AA level. The aim has also been to contribute to the physical and moral development of players by applying a healthy discipline. The teams would represent Baseball Laval at the AA Provincial Championships and the organization would also provide baseball activities for high performance players from Laval.
An example would be former Associés player Charles Leblanc who is with the Round Rock Express, the Texas Rangers Triple A affiliate. Leblanc has played every infield position this season as will as left field and DH’ing for the Express.
There is a pair of alumni who have also made their marks in American collegiate play and in the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League. Pitcher Charles Lefebvre is in his freshman season with the Indian Hills Community College Warriors. Olivier Mayrand with the Laval Chevrolet 440 Pirates of the QJEBL is hitting at a .389 clip this season. The catcher has cracked-out 10 doubles and has 20 RBI’s to his credit.
There was a ceremonial pitch ceremony done by Laval city councilor for l’Orée-des-Bois, Yannick Langlois and president of the Laval region for Baseball Quebec Gilles Larouche. Watching the ceremonial toss were Associés de Laval president Alexandre Lévesque and representing the Montreal Inter City Baseball League Gilles Taillon.
The organization notes that their success has been in large part thanks to the support the Associés has had from the city of Laval, Sport rousseau and the Caisse populaire des Grands Boulevards de Laval.
While there is time for celebrations of the first 25 years, the organization is looking ahead to the next 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.