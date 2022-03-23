Around the rinks

Still time to nominate a deserving female coach: There is arguably no more important role in hockey than that of the coach, who is tasked with guiding young players not only on the ice, but off it as well. They are leaders in hockey, and leaders in life. Hockey Canada and BFL CANADA are on the hunt for the country’s best women’s hockey coaches, and they are calling on players and parents to nominate coaches who have made significant contributions to the game in the Community and Competitive categories plus this year, a coach who has made a career out of coaching hockey will be recognized through their new High Performance category. High performance coaches work with athletes above the age of 16 who compete at the U SPORTS, Canadian collegiate hockey and Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association levels. There is still time to submit nominations as the window is open until March 30. To find out more or to nominate a coach go to www.hockeycanada.ca .
Two former Lions make Hobey Baker final 10 candidates list: The race for the Hobey Baker Trophy feels fairly open this year which could be good news for a pair of former Lac St. Louis Lions goaltenders. Northeastern Husky Devon Levi and Yanev Perets of the Quinnipiac Bobcats have made the top 10 list of candidates to be the best collegiate player. Following the NCAA regionals, the list will be cut down to three players, with the winner being named at this year’s Frozen Four. Fingers crossed that a Lion will make it to the top three.
Braves best Royals in Atom AA play: The visiting Mercier Braves erupted for three goals in the third period to seal the deal on a road win last Saturday morning at the Dorval Arena. The final score was 5-0 for the Braves over the West Island Royals, who put in a solid game but were thwarted by a hot goalie as Mercier’s Maxime Dorval earned the shutout.
The Braves notched single goals in the first and second period while the Royals looked to carve into the lead. West Island’s goaltender Massimo Mezzanotte was sharp between the pipes as he made several stellar saves. Jérémy Dubuc paced the Braves attack with two goals and an assist and is credited with the game winning goal he tallied early in the first. Malik Lazure had a pair of goals in the third to close out the scoring.
