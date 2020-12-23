The 29th edition of the National Bank Bursary Program which was held as a live event on its Facebook page, the FAEQ awarded individual scholarships of $2,000 and $4,000 to student-athletes, with a total of $126,000 being presented to the 37 recipients. Local athletes figured prominently in the ceremonies as several were recognized. Verdun had a trio of athletes with tennis players Haitam Aboufirassi and Sarah L’Allier plus mountain biker Tristan Lemire. TMR’s Caroline Beauchamp, a skier, tennis player Annabelle Xu of St. Laurent and diver Olivia Chamandy from Westmount rounded out the boroughs. A pair of Pointe Claire athletes were on hand with synchronized swimmer Claudia Janvier and water polo player Rose Kanemy picking-up cheques. Ile Perrot’s Emy Legault, whose discipline is triathlon, also earned a bursary. Aboufirassi, 15 years-old, accepted a $2,000 award for academic excellence. He studied in Secondary IV at the distance school of the Académie les Estacades and finished 4th in the U16 category at the Quebec Indoor Championships in February. The 14 year-old L’Allier earned $4,000 for Academic Excellence and is also a student studying remotely at Académie les Estacades. She is the Quebec champion in U18 play in singles and doubles and L’Allier playedin her first singles final in a junior tournament of the International Federation (ITF) last month in El Salvador. The Secondary V 16 year-old student of Académie les Estacades was a $2,000 bursary recipient for Academic Excellence. The downhill mountain biker won the Brioude DH Cup cadet category race in France, in March 2020. Beauchamp, 20, earned $4,000 for Academic Excellence for her studies in natural sciences at Collège André-Grasset where she maintained an academic average of 93% in the last fall and winter sessions. She was a winner of a giant slalom event in the Sports Experts Super Series at Mont Sainte-Marie in March, Beauchamp also placed 4th in a giant slalom event at an FIS race in British Columbia last month. Xu studies in Secondary V at Académie les Estacades and in Sec IV,maintained an academic average of 95%.That earned the 16 year-old a $4,000 bursary for Academic Excellence. The U16 Quebec indoor champion, Xu reached the semi-finals of a grade 1 tournament of the International Federation (ITF) in the Czech Republic in January and a grade 2 tournament of the ITF in Spain last month. Chamandy , 20, also was a $4,000 Academic excellence recipient who studies in the human sciences program at Collège André-Grasset and maintained an academic average of 86% in the fall and winter sessions. She was 4th in the 3m synchronized event and 6th in the 3m at the Napoli Summer Universiade in July 2019; Chamandy won the bronze medal in the 3m at the Canadian Summer Championships in May 2019. The 17 year-old Janvier took home a $4,000 award for Academic Excellence for her work as a Secondary V student in the elite sport and art program at Collège Sainte-Anne de Lachine. Pan-American champion in the solo free event in August 2019, she won the juniors in the solo, duo and team free events and the duet and team technical events at the Natation Artistic Québec Performance Selection Championships in February. The 18 year-old Kanemy was among the top five scorers in the U18 league of the Canadian Championships with 37 goals. She finished as the second best scorer with 57 points during the 2019-2020 season for Dollard’s Team Black. A student in Humanities at John Abbott College, Kanemy maintained an 81% academic average in the fall and winter semesters earning her $4,000 for Academic Excellence. Triathlete Legault, 24, was handed $4,000 for Academic and Athletic Support. The bronze medalist at the Asian Cup in Rayong, Thailand, in February, Legault studied for a certificate in entrepreneurial skills and management of SMEs / PMOs at TÉLUQ. sports@thesuburban.com
Area athletes gifted with bursaries for scholastic and athletic efforts
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Dorval taxpayers get a break
- JAC honours Springate with memorial scholarship
- Local tax freeze for Beaconsfield
- Sassy Psychologist: Episode 15 - HoHoNo: A Holiday Self-Care Guide
- Bye bye library fines
- Story time tackles serious topic
- Around the Towns
- St. Laurent's Aéro Mag unveils world's first electric de-icing truck
Most Popular
Articles
- Thousands protest in front of Premier Legault's Montreal office
- Porch thief caught in the act
- Police seize 89 firearms in suburban home
- West end towns and Montreal unite on Namur transit plan
- Epic snowfall across southern New York & New England
- Houses & Homes: Suburbs will continue to thrive
- Dorval Circle closed until Spring
- Massive snowstorm to miss Montreal...again
- Despite the impending lockdown I will not be bored at home this holiday season
- Quebec Ombudsman reports systemic failure in CHSLD investigation
Images
Videos
Commented
- Thousands protest in front of Premier Legault's Montreal office (1)
- Hundreds protest at Dominion Square (1)
- Support Lambropoulos! (1)
- The man behind the bike jersey (1)
- Will Alexandre Tagliani's new amusement centre surpass the excitement of Belmont Park? (1)
- New ICU directives discriminate against those most needing care (1)
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Thousands protest in front of Premier Legault's Montreal office
- Porch thief caught in the act
- Police seize 89 firearms in suburban home
- West end towns and Montreal unite on Namur transit plan
- Epic snowfall across southern New York & New England
- Houses & Homes: Suburbs will continue to thrive
- Dorval Circle closed until Spring
- Massive snowstorm to miss Montreal...again
- Despite the impending lockdown I will not be bored at home this holiday season
- Quebec Ombudsman reports systemic failure in CHSLD investigation
Images
Videos
Commented
- Thousands protest in front of Premier Legault's Montreal office (1)
- Hundreds protest at Dominion Square (1)
- Support Lambropoulos! (1)
- The man behind the bike jersey (1)
- Will Alexandre Tagliani's new amusement centre surpass the excitement of Belmont Park? (1)
- New ICU directives discriminate against those most needing care (1)
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter (1)
Online Poll
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.