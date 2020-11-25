The Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence and Golf Québec recently awarded $ 75,000 in bursaries to 32 student athletes during the annual Golf Quebec Bursary Program. A twist in the proceedings this year is that the awards were presented on Facebook where the recipients were announced. The golfers earned between $2,000 to $4,000. Among the recipients were several local golfers. Malik Dao of Ile Perot earned a $2,000 grant. The 16-year-old plays out of Summerlea. St. Lazare’s Chad Huber, 15, who plays at Whitlock carded $2,000. Mathieu Lafontaine, 16, of Vaudreuil-Dorion and plays out of Summerlea earned a $3,000 bursary. Juliette Prud’homme, 17-years-old, of TMR was presented a cheque for $2,000 and plays at Laval sur le Lac. Dao was recognized for academic excellence who studies online with Estacades Academy and had an 89 percent average at Chene Bleu. On the course, Dao came first at the Provincial Amateur Championship, was fourth at the Junior Provincials and was selected to Junior Team Canada he wants to win the Canadian Junior Championship and qualify for the US Junior Championship. Dao has an interest in finance and would love to earn a scholarship to university. Huber, an academic excellence recipient, tied for fourth in the bantam category at the Provincial Bantam Pee Wee and and Mosquito Championships, finished first at the Montreal Regional Association Tournament and was fourth at the OVGA Championship. Huber is working on his game to be a standout in the juvenile and then junior divisions. The secondary three student at College Charlemagne maintains a 90 percent average finance and play golf at the university level. Lafontaine was tapped for academic excellence and also is an online student of Estacades Academy and Chene Bleu where he aintained an 89 percent average. He carded second place at the Junior Provincials, tied for eighth at the Alexandre de Tunis Tournament and tied for 17th at the Provincial Amateur Tournament. Lafontaine is working to be noticed on the international field of play with his goal to be recruited by a university Prud’homme was also an academic excellence recipient who studies at Cégep André-Laurendeau where she maintains an academic average 92 percent. She wants to earn a spot on her school’s Boomerang golf team. In competition, Prud’homme had a third place finish at the Provincial Championships and tied for 15th in the Junior Division of at the Provincial Amateur Championships. In the future, Prud’homme would love to have a career playing golf and after earning her Bachelor’s degree, she plans to study then practice law.
Area athletes among Golf Quebec bursary recipients
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
