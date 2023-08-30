Aquatic program athletes scale the ALPS to close out the summer season

Come August athletes in the disciplines of swimming, diving, artistic swimming and water polo under the Association of Lakeshore Pools (ALPS). The association founded in 1958 has 21 pools stretching from Westmount to Hudson.
There were 600 swimmers for Finals at Baie d’Urfé from 21 pools featured 200 divers from 15 pools and was hosted by Viking Pool in Pointe-Claire. The Artistic Swimming finals were showcased at Cedar Park and Beaconsfield Heights Pools. The Lakeshore and Beaurepaire pools hosted 21 pools that competed in the water polo finals.
“It’s been very busy for ALPS,” Alps and Baie d’Urfé Pool president Craig Domanski said. “It takes hundreds of volunteers across all the pools to host these events. We need officials, setup and takedown help, people to make and serve food. It’s a big community effort. Every pool has a volunteer executive committee, and they all deserve big congratulations for a successful summer.”
Most pools stay open until Labour Day now, but ALPS is done with the competitive side of things. The ALPS executive will meet throughout the off season to prepare for next summer when ALPS starts it all again mid-June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.