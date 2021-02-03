It has been an incredible journey for Antony Auclair to the National Football League; where as a tight end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now take part in the biggest game in the world the Super Bowl. The Beauce native and his Bucs’ teammates will take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday with home turf advantage at Raymond James Stadium. “I just don’t realize it fully yet,” Antony Auclair said Thursday, last Thursday during a Zoom conference session. “I haven’t been sleeping well the past couple of days; I’m so excited, man. It’s just a crazy year with COVID and all the protocols we’ve been through. Not having that many fans at games, it has felt so much different but it’s unbelievable to be here.” The six-foot-six, 256-pound Auclair, in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2017 after becoming the first member of the Laval Rouge et Or program to make the grade in the NFL. The 27 year-old Auclair converted from quarterback to the tight end position in university after leaving Lennoxville’s Champlain College. Auclair feels that it was Rouge et Or head coach Glen Constantin’s work with his conversion that prepared him for a shot at making the NFL. “The way he prepared me, the whole organization prepared me to get here just by doing things in a professional way,” Auclair said. “The biggest difference was the speed of the game. I used to play Canadian football in college and now I’m here in the NFL trying to figure out my English, the rules, everything was kind of hard at first. But I used to play football all the time growing up; I used to play Madden all the time growing up so I kind of knew those nuances.” In normal times, Auclair would be facing fellow Quebecer Laurent Duvernay Tardif of the Chiefs but with LDT off for the season, that won’t be possible. “That would’ve been sick just to play against him in the Super Bowl,” he said. “It might be in another year.” With the addition of the legendary quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Buccaneers had a resurgence that brought them to Super Bowl LV, for Auclair it has been a pinch me scenario. “It’s cool to be around those guys,” he said. “They work so hard and they’re consistent with their work. They’re very good examples for me.” To have Brady leading the way, “he’s got to be the greatest teammate of all time,” he said. “It gives you a lot of confidence to know this guy trusts you. That’s big as a rookie, that’s big for a player like me who’s not even from the States. Just to get his confidence and trust in you, that’s a lot for me and a lot of guys.” As for having access to Gronkowski, “I’m with Gronk all day every day and this guy is funny,” he said. “Gronk is always smiling; it’s hard to be down when you’re around that guy.” Working as a blocking tight end more than running pass routes, Auclair would like to have more receptions but accepts his role.”Sometimes it’s tough because you don’t get as much credit blocking big guys,” he said. “If I block a D-end and Gronk is catching the ball 30 yards downfield and scores, they won’t see me out there blocking for him but it’s called an assist. Sometimes it’s hard but I don’t really mind it because I love my role and playing football.”
Antony Auclair’s journey from the Beauce to the biggest football stage in the world
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
