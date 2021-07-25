Annie Guglia to participate in Women’s Street Skateboarding at Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (July 25, 2021) – On Sunday, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Skateboard confirmed that Annie Guglia has been selected to represent Team Canada in Skateboarding in the Women’s Street event at Tokyo 2020.
“It’s an honour to represent Canada in skateboarding’s first Olympic Games and share this historical moment with everyone,” said Guglia. “I’m excited and very grateful for this opportunity!”
Having been promoted as a substitute on Friday due to athlete withdrawals, the Montreal resident was officially enlisted as a Games participant following an injury to a South African athlete who was ranked ahead of her.
“We are thrilled that Annie will be making her Olympic debut here in Tokyo,” Eric Myles, Canadian Olympic Committee Chief Sport Officer, said. “She is a leader on and off the field of play who embodies the values of Team Canada and what it means to Be Olympic.”
The women’s street event will take place on Monday, July 26 at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games and will feature 80 athletes from 24 different countries. Men and women will each compete in park and street events and each event will include 20 competitors.
Team Canada’s Tokyo 2020 athlete delegation size is now 371.
