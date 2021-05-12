Annie Caron entering Canada Soccer’s Hall of Fame

When Canada Soccer announced the Class of 2021 for the Hall of Fame, it was very appropriate that a former Lac St. Louis athlete was among the inductees given that this is the 50th anniversary year of the Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer association. Dollard native Annie Caron will be joining the prestigious members of the hall along with Sue Brand, Carla Chin Baker, Janet Lemieux, Luce Mongrain, Suzanne Muir, Cathy Ross and Sue Simon. “Never did I think I’d be in the Hall,” Annie Caron said. “It came bit by bit starting in 2000 when I saw my teammates go in. Every time someone entered the Hall of Fame I felt pride, I felt joy for them. Now I am one of them and it’s amazing. It’s like making the team all over again, you’re reunited with colleagues that really gave it all and I did the same for them. ”
There was some subterfuge in Caron finding out the good news as she was asked to join a Zoom conference on the history of the National team. What it turned out to be was that her former teammates Isabelle Morneau and Connie Cant got to give her the good news. “Maybe it was better that way,” Caron said. “It was an amazing feeling, and that Connie and Isabelle did it made it extra special, made it real.”
Caron was six years old when she started playing soccer at Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Over the years of her playing, Caron was a Jubilee Trophy National Champion with Dorval United, a top scorer at Canada Soccer’s National Championships, a runner up at Canada Soccer’s Women’s All-Star Championship a three-time Coupe du Québec provincial championship winner, a three-time CIAU (now USports) First All-Canadian Team and a one-time CIAU Second All-Canadian Team member. She was one of six original members of Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team in July 1986 that also participated in Canada’s first FIFA Women’s World Cup in June 1995. In the program’s early years, she was often part of Canada’s “Marvelous Midfield” of Joan McEachern on the right, Connie Cant and Geri Donnelly in the centre, Caron on the left. “We shared some things really deep on the field and off the field,” she said. “We were naïve back then, understandably because we didn’t know what to expect. But I think our coaches had a vision that they shared and we trusted them.”
Caron twice held or shared the program’s goals scoring record and in 1988 became first Canadian with three international goals. Caron logged 34 international “A” appearances from 1986 to 1995 and has silver medals from two Concacaf Championships. She is tied for fourth all time amongst Canadians in international football had a club career in Canada and Italy. Caron also was Québec Soccer Senior Player of the Year and is a member of the Québec Soccer Hall of Fame and Concordia University Sports Hall of Fame. “When I first started playing I was about six and I think I got a yellow card in my first game,” she said. “I didn’t know any better, I played hard. Some 30 years later when I was 32 I played my last game for the National teamin Sweden and I got a yellow card. It was just the intensity that was behind my play. I think in a way it defined the level of determination I had on the field. Whether it was the yellow jersey of Dollard or the white and red one with Canada, it was always do your best or go home.”
Now living with her family in Hudson following 10 years in California, the 57 year-old Caron is proud of the legacy she and her teammates have left. “Every little girl that wants to play soccer should be allowed to dream,” she said. “They should be allowed to embark on a journey just like we did. I think they have so much more that is offered to them to achieve those things. It’s really pleasing to see.”
