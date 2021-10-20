An important season for a different reason

This year is a learning and bonding year for the students of Pointe Claire’s St. Thomas High School and Lindsay Place High School as St. Thomas moves in and continues while Lindsay Place will now exist in memories. Part of the process is the importance extra-curricular activities like sports will play in the emergence of the new St. Thomas character. It could be a tough first year with growing pains for St. Thomas but there are better days ahead for these Knights.
One such example is the midget boys’ soccer team that is taking to the pitch under the tutelage of head coach Sylvia Papazian, assistant coach Raf Zaklama team Manager Darlene Macrae. “It’s been tough for the two schools to merge together,” Knights’ head coach Sylvia Papazian said. “The boys are wonderful with their humour and goodwill to play together.”
Add in the season is a comeback to competition following the pandemic cancelled year last season. “Even with COVID that has been a difficult transition into resuming normal life and into sports,” coach Papazian said. “We’re working hard to do that for them for their mental health and for their physical well-being.”
The team came together for the fall season and while they are still looking for their first victory, losing has not dampened their spirits or enthusiasm. The players pick each other up, encourage one another and have fun. “They’ve made it on the soccer field,” she said. “They’ve merged perfectly well together and they’re supportive of each other.”
The unit is comprised of players from grade nine and grade 10, making it a harder task as the grade nine players as they face older and bigger competitors but coach Papazian noted, “They’ve owned that.” It’s a group learning effort as players with more experience offer tips and suggestions to their teammates. It doesn’t matter the position or experience level the players gladly take on the task. One example is Carter Nickless, who is new to soccer but told coach Papazian “I’ll play goalie.”
It is situations like this that will help to smooth the move and challenges facing the student body. The fans will attend games and cheer on their fellow students and a new chapter will be written. Even if there is no victories in the ledger for the midget boys this campaign, they are winning in other ways.
“They’re all winners,” she said. “They’re smart, helpful and kind boys and to have that brightness in their hearts now, that’s a big win.”
