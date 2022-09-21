An Evening with…Dr. David Mulder

The Penfield Building of John Abbott College is the place to be on Friday night, September 30 for a scintillating evening with Dr. David Mulder who has been a team physician with the Canadiens organization since 1963. Dr. Mulder has a wealth of stories to share as illustrated by his contributions to the book Hockey Doc: Stories on Fifty Years of Medical Care to the Montreal Canadiens as co-author along with his mentor on the Habs’ medical staff Dr. Douglas Kinnear. “With six decades of experience and stories, we’ll have no shortage of material and moments to go over,” TSN 690’s Weekend Game Plan host Matthew Ross who will serve as moderator said. “Plus, we’ll let audience members ask their own questions as well.”
Dr. Mulder has been associated with the Canadiens organization since 1963, when he began his career as an assistant to Dr. Douglas Kinnear with the Montreal Junior Canadiens, the Montreal Voyageurs, and then the Montreal Canadiens. Dr. Mulder was a leader in traumatology and Chief Surgeon at the Montreal General Hospital from 1977 to 1998. He has been involved with the McGill Sports Medicine Centre since 1994.
The event is being presented by Trentadue Entertainment and An Evening with Dr. Mulder came about through the collaboration of Trentadue and Ross. “We had been looking for something we could work on together,” Dave Trentadue said. “When we were at the Cummings’ All—Star Breakfast this year Matthew told me about Dr. Mulder, who was a guest and the book he had out. We figured that would be something we could do together.”
The evening will see a portion of the proceeds being donated to CodeLife.ca of the Montreal General Hospital Foundation. “When we approached him, it was Dr. Mulder himself who chose the hospital foundation as the charitable cause to support,” Ross said.
Tickets are $30 and for a $60 ticket that includes a signed copy of Hockey Doc and can be purchased by going to www.aneveningwith.ca.
The Suburban will be giving a pair of the $30 tickets away to attend the event. To find out how to participate in the draw go to our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.