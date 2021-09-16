Ambassadors introduced for “I keep my sport healthy” for 2021-2022 QU18AAADHL season

Prior to the official opening game to launch the 46th season of the Quebec U18AAA Development Hockey League, league president Yanick Lévesque introduced the three ambassadors for the “I keep my sport healthy” program for the upcoming year.
Pierre-Luc Dubois (Winnipeg Jets), Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (Rocket de Laval), Ève Gascon (Patriotes du Cégep St-Laurent) will promote the program’s message against drugs and doping. This awareness campaign has been part of the league’s mandate for numerous years and has increased players’ knowledge of the damage to their young lives they can do if they fall into either of those habits
For Jet Dubois, it was important for him to be part of the trio of ambassadors for this program that was in effect when he played in the league for the College Notre Dame Albatros. “I think it’s very important,” Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “When I look back at the road I took to the NHL, whether it was minor hockey in pee wee, bantam or midget triple A I think every kid playing needs role models, people they can look up to. This campaign I am representing this year I think the cause is a great reason to be involved.”
The be aware of drugs and doping message still needs to be made every year, even as the young athletes are more educated in these matters. “Hockey is a results based sport,” Dubois said. “Thos results come from hard work in the gym, on the ice and in practices. Today is a lot more controlled and there are more rules and it’s easier to know what goes into your body and players should know. What’s important is to keep the pace of being a hard working player, a hard working person and be passionate. That’s how you’re going to achieve your goal.”
When it comes to goals, Dubois knows the importance of playing in the league has in helping players on their path. “It’s a good path to achieving your goal,” he said. “If you get the opportunity whether to play junior or to try for a scholarship or even if a player is unsure, it’s a good path to achieving your goal. If the goal is to make the NHL, your dream starts here. If it’s to be in finance or anything else it’s a very good league because school is just as important as hockey.”
Arriving at Centre Multiglace de Lachenaie, Dubois enjoyed the nostalgia it stirred up in his mind. “When I got there I saw some players stretching and warming-up,” he said. “I remembered like it was yesterday that that was me doing that. Every time I come back home and see my friends that I played with in midget we get to talking about simple things. Walking to the arena from school, bus trips, you name it, all unbelievable memories.”
The opening game featured the Cantonniers de Magog against the Phénix from College Esther-Blondin and Dubois was looking forward to taking in some of the action. “I’ll probably watch the first period, I’d love to watch the whole game but I have to leave for Winnipeg tomorrow,” he said. “I’m excited to watch the game tonight; it’s going to be really fun I think.”
