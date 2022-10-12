Amazones edge Warriors in U13 AAA girls play

The Laval-Montreal Amazones took a 2-0 decision over the Lac St. Louis Warriors in U13F AAA play of the Ligue de Hockey d’Excellence du Quebec (LHEQ) Saturday afternoon at the Beaconsfield Arena.
It was a goalies battle from the opening faceoff to the final buzzer. The Amazones’ Roxane Richer earned the clean sheet as she frustrated the Warriors’ attack. Lac St. Louis’ Alyssa Chenier came up big several times with huge stops it took a pair of quality plays to beat her for the goals.
The two sides battled through a scoreless first with the first goal coming past the midway point of the middle frame. Marie Di Palma converted passes from Emma Simard and Émile Lacharité to put the visitors ahead 1-0. That goal would stand to be the game winner.
The Warriors pressed looking to get something behind Richer but she was too sharp. In the third period Laval-Montreal upped their lead on an advantage tally. Simard added to her points total for the day as she authored an unassisted powerplay tally for an insurance marker that didn’t have to be cashed in.
The win gives the Amazones a 2-0 record while Lac St. Louis is 0-1-1 following the loss and an opening weekend 0-0 tie to the Gatineau Intrepides.
The Warriors will be on the road for a pair of games this coming weekend. On Saturday they travel to Saint Émile to face the Remparts RIC. On Sunday the Warriors will be in Mirabel to take on the Etoiles Laurentides-Lanaudière.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.