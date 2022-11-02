Alouettes ready to tackle Tiger Cats in Eastern semi-final

It has been a seesaw season for the Montreal Alouettes but that is behind them as the post-season will get underway this Sunday, November 6, at Percival Molson Stadium as the Hamilton Tiger Cats will face the Alouettes with a 1pm kick-off for the Eastern semi-final.
In four regular season meetings Hamilton and Montreal have split their four meetings with the Alouettes winning the last two games. Add in the season ending 38-33 win over the Toronto Argonauts in Toronto last Saturday and the Angry Birds have momentum to work with. “The emotions are going to be high,” Alouettes’ defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy said. “Especially against Hamilton. There’s so much animosity against each other. We’ve got to be able to control ourselves because the bigger man is going to win the game.”
That win might be sweet but it still doesn’t change the fact that the previous week on their home field a win by Montreal over the Argos would have sent them directly into the Eastern Final on November 13 with home field advantage they lost 25-24 to Toronto. That gave the Argos the pass to the final while giving Montreal a one game challenge to make it there.
Execution and controlled emotions will be the keys to besting Hamilton as undisciplined penalties have been a thorn in the side of the Alouettes this season. “It’s so important to not give them any free yardage,” Dequoy said. “We have to make them earn every inch on that field. Our focus will be on not taking penalties and focus on being able to execute.”
The extra the Alouettes will have is their fans in the stands, the 13th player pumping up the team while making life miserable for the Tiger Cats’ offence. “The fans are a big factor,” he said. “Last year was my first playoff game against Edmonton and in their house. Having the fans on your side is a big part of the game.”
