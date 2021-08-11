Alouettes ready to kick-off the 2021 season

While the CFL launched last week, the Montreal Alouettes had to stay on the sidelines and wait until Saturday, August 14 to hit the turf as they had a bye in week one. “We’re trying to think of it more in the good terms than the bad terms,” Alouettes’ head coach Khari Jones said. “We get an opportunity to see everybody and to see how the league looks, it may look a little different coming in from a year off. We get to see our next opponent before they see us. The boys are chomping at the bit to play.”
The bye also gives the team extra time to prepare following a very competitive training camp where the veterans were as excited as rookies to be back on the field. “It was big,” coach Jones said, “Not just for the players but also for the coaches. We all missed the game quite a bit and it was pretty special to get it back after missing out on it for a year.”
There were a lot of quality players in camp and that made for lots of competition to make it onto the depth chart. “In certain positions this was probably the most difficult camp I’ve seen,” he said. “There were quality football players and there were some tough choices to make. You want to have that (tough choices) because it shows that you brought in the right people. It is tough to have to say goodbye to some people you feel can play in this league and I hope they get the chance to.”
When Montreal does take to the field on Saturday August 14 at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium to face the Edmonton Elks, Montreal is looking to pick-up where they left off. “I’m excited to get out there and see them play,” he said. “I think we’re as prepared as we can be. The guys competed really hard in training camp and I like how they looked and how they competed.”
The Alouettes will be out west for their first two games, returning for the home opener on Friday night August 27 where there will be fans in attendance. “We really can’t wait,” he said. “That was such a big part of our 2019 and some of our really nice comeback wins. The fans were behind us 100 percent. To get that back again and to hear them excited and bothering the other team, it’s
