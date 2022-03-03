Alouettes’ management preparing for even more fun for fans

While General Manager Danny Maciocia and head coach Khari Jones and his staff prepare for tarianing camp and the upcoming season, team president Mario Cecchini and his staff are busy making the fan experience even better for the 2022 campaign.
As for the team, “we are very happy coming out of the free agency period,” Alouettes’ president Mario Cecchini said. “We’re looking forward to the combines and the Canadian draft in May. We have our work cut ou for us but (we’re) very happy we were able to retain Stanback, Lewis, Vernon, Jake Wieneke, Almondo Sewell, Nick Usher. All these guys coming back and some not even going to free agency and adding years to their contracts. So it shows that people believe in what’s beig built in Montreal, including the players themselves.”
Season ticket sales are now up and running, a tad later than usual but there was good reasoning for that. “We wanted to have a little certainty around the fact of the rules,” Cecchini said. “We’ve been waiting a long time to try some new things.”
Among the new things in the works for season ticket holders are a pair of events tied into the home games. “We want to have 300 season ticket holders join us on the field,” he said. “Before or after the game with me and Danny (Maciocia), we are working out what will be the best way to do this. To me I don’t care how old you are; when you step on the field it’s always a good feeling. You turn into 12 years old again.”
The other event would be a Happy Hour on Monday nights following home games. “Danny and I would host 50 people at each one. Just shaking hands and talking football. Those are the two things we want to look at, they are important to us.”
There will be a different looking section this season as 125 seats are being installed with seat backs, a little more comfortable, according to Cecchini. Fans in that section will also be able to order their food by an app on their phone so they don’t miss a moment’s action.
“We also want our players to make sure after every touchdown scored, it goes into the stands for a fan,” he said. “Having our players close to our fans is very important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.