Alouettes honour Canadian Football Hall of Fame 2023 inductees

The Montreal Alouettes paid tribute to five former members of the organization who will be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame during halftime of the Als-BC Lions game last Saturday night at Percival Molson Stadium. The official induction ceremony of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame will take place in Hamilton on Friday, September 15. John Bowman, Josh Bourke, Lloyd Fairbanks, Jacques Dussault and Senator Larry Smith received a huge welcome from the fans in the stands.

It is a remarkable feat to see five inductees with significant ties to one organization enter the Hall in the same year. “I think it’s a testament to the organization,” Mark Weightman, President and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes said. “They were part of many amazing exploits and amazing championships and things that this team has done over the years. So anytime anybody gets inducted into the Hall of Fame is a huge, huge deal and to have five people in the same year is truly amazing.”

Defensive end John Bowman is a rarity in professional sports as his entire 14 year career was played with one club, the Alouettes. The defensive specialist was caught off guard when he received the call. “It was weird, like it wasn’t for me,” John Bowman said. “It was everybody, all my teammates and everybody rooting for me. So I just felt like giggly I don’t know, it feels amazing but I couldn’t describe it.”

The Brooklyn, New York native played 230 games and is the Alouettes all-time sack leader with 134 had a total of 481 defensive tackles, 37 tackles for losses, while forcing 32 fumbles and recovering 15, including one for a touchdown. Bowman was a Grey Cup champion in 2009 and 2010 was elected to the East Division All Star team eight times and a CFL All Star twice. “We had a good times and we had a bad times, but we stuck together and, and that was kind of the theme of my career. But if I had to leave my job I would have been sick. I enjoyed the city, I grew up here and I can’t think of a better way to spend 14 years.”

Josh Bourke was part of a solid all-Canadian offensive line and playing the left tackle position was tasked with protecting Anthony Calvillo’s blind side. It was that camaraderie that he remembers most. “We we’re an all Canadian line there for a couple of years,” Josh Bourke said. “When I got here Scott Flory was here and Brian Chiu, Paul Lambert, Luke Fritz and Dave Mudge so a lot of some of those older guys. It took me till when I was that old guy that I appreciated what they did for me when I was young. So we had some really awesome O-lines and we scored a lot of points and had a lot of fun. That was a good time to be in Montreal.”

The Windsor, ON native was part of an offensive line that allowed the least number of sacks in the league three times (2008, 2012 and 2015). During his career, the team never finished lower than third in that category. Bourke was voted to the East Division All Star team seven times, receiving the nod as a CFL All Star twice. He received his most notable personal accolade in 2011, when he was voted the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. He was selected as the Alouettes’ Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman from 2010 to 2012 and the East Division’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2011 and 2012. “It’s pretty special,” Bourke said of entering the Hall of Fame. “When you grow up, you know, playing football, whatever league you’re in whatever sport you play you always want to be considered one of the best. I look at it this way that I had a lot of really great teammates and I wouldn’t be standing here with this opportunity, going into the Hall of Fame without them. I also played for a lot of really great coaches who showed me the way on how to be a true professional.”

Loyd Fairbanks saw time with the Montreal Concordes and the reborn Alouettes from1983 through 1986. The seasoned veteran joined the Concordes in ’83 following eight seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. The Raymond, Ab born Fairbanks spent 17 seasons in the CFL. During his time in Montreal he was voted an East Division All Star and was named the Alouettes Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman during those three seasons.

Senator Larry Smith is going into the hall in the builder category as he served as Alouettes president on two occasions and served as the CFL commissioner from1992 until 1997 when he resigned and took the reins of the Alouettes. A former fullback with the team, Smith was part of two Grey Cup winning teams in 1974 and 1977. “It’s a big honor,” Larry Smith said. “It happened one day when Lisa (wife Lisa and I were driving in my car and I got a call (from Wally Buono). He and I were rookies together. So to hear it from someone who I admire and played with, who’s had a fantastic career in the CFL it’s a great honor. So it’s nice and some things you never really expect and this was one.”

During his tenure as CFL commissioner he supervised the league’s American expansion, which brought in new money to the league. Once the league returned to a 100% Canadian format, the Bishop’s University graduate took on the role of Alouettes’ President in 1997.

Smith was instrumental in the team returning to Percival Molson Stadium, where it eventually played 104 consecutive games in front of a capacity crowd. He oversaw the stadium’s two major renovation phases. During his presidency Montreal got to host the 2001 and 2008 Grey Cups. Smith also ensured the Alouettes had a strong presence in the community, all while strongly supporting amateur football in the province, which thrived during those years. An amazing legacy Smith enjoys seeing still has an impact. “Hopefully it’s a legacy of rebuilding and continuity and success,” Smith said. One that provides a model for (GM) Danny Macioca and President Mark Weightman, who I worked with, to be able to implement, so I feel very strongly about that.”

Jacques (Le Coach) Dussault also enters the HOF in the builder category and was an Assistant Coach with the Montreal Alouettes and Concordes on two occasions (1982-1986, 1997-1999).

Dussault was a pioneer amongst football coaches in Quebec, as he was one of the first francophone coaches to expatriate himself South of the border, and come back to share his knowledge and passion for football. After joining the UQTR Patriotes coaching staff, he joined the University of Albany Great Danes staff. That experience led to his first stint with the Alouettes/Concordes from 1982 to 1986. In 1989, he was appointed the Mount Allison University Mounties Head Coach, where he set up a talent pipeline for Quebec players, as francophones still had no university of their own to continue playing football. After two seasons in the Maritimes, Dussault became the first Quebec-born Head Coach in the professional ranks with the Montreal Machine of the World League of American Football. From 2002 to 2005, he was the Head Coach of the Université de Montréal Carabins, which had become the second francophone university with a football program. Through Dussault’s passion and participation the sport of football has exploded among francophone communities at the civic and scholastic levels.