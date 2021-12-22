Alouettes’ help spread holiday cheer at Clover Field Christmas Village

Montreal Alouettes players Eugene Lewis, Marc Antoine DeQuoy, David Foucault, and David Menard got to help spread some holiday cheer last Thursday afternoon as they took part in the Clover Field Community Centre Christmas Village event held for underprivileged children.
There was a festive village assembled, food trucks, a certain gentleman with a beard in a jolly red suit and the Alouettes’ players with one thought in mind, help the kids celebrate the season.
The Alouettes have always been involved in the communities throughout the province and this was a chance to get back out there as last year there were no opportunities to do so. “I love to do this,” Alouette wide receiver Eugene Lewis said. “Especially to help kids get more enjoyment at this time of year, it’s important for me, for all of us to take part.”
The players brought goodies to hand out as they not only met with the young fans but to play a little football as well. “I understand the importance,” Lewis said. “If our being here makes the kids happy or even if there’s any athletes we inspire I get that. I know growing up if a pro player took the time to spend some time and listen and interact I enjoyed having that opportunity.”
Having the Christmas Village for the kids was even more important this year. “This is a really needed event, not just to brighten these kids holidays but to give them the opportunity to get out, socialize and enjoy being with their friends after such a tough year (due to the pandemic),” he said.
As the afternoon progressed it was hard to tell who was having more fun, the kids or the players. “It was great to get to be part of this,” he said. “This is what the holiday season is really about, sharing and caring.”
(0) comments
