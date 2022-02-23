Alouettes' Harelimana and Exumé shared stories with Beaconsfield High students

As part of Black History Month, Alouette players Kerfalla Exumé and Brian Harelimana paid a visit to Beaconsfield High School to address the students about their own experiences growing up. “You never know when you might be in front of a situation that isn’t good,” Kerfalla Exumé said. “You want to know how to react. Just helping kids see some guys who grew up in the same area as them that were able to make it to the CFL, maybe some of them will be able to relate. Being able to go there during Black History Month, being black and able to speak to them and answer their questions, I think it’s important.”
For Verdun native Exumé , it is important to him to take part in appearances like this. Growing up I can remember some people coming to talk to us,” Exumé said. “I have spoken with Anthony Calvillo and my coaches and they all said when they were players they all did it because they know how important school is. My parents were very strict about school so this is important to me and a good way to give back.”
AS a youth, Exumé played soccer for Lakeshore until the age of 16, and then the defensive back made the move to football with the St. Laurent Spartans. Learning the sport was helped by his time as a soccer player as some skills transferred nicely onto the gridiron. “I had footwork, stamina, cardio and I was a good runner,” he said. “It (soccer) helped a lot, I had to learn the rules and other skills but my soccer training helped me to learn a lot faster.”
The soon to be 28 year-old (February 24) grew his game as a University of Montreal Carabin and was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the eighth round of the 2019 CFL draft. He is keeping busy raining and awaiting the arrival of training camp but more importantly, the start of the 2022 season. “We have success we can build on,” he said. “I can’t wait to be on the field with our fans in the stands.”
