Alouettes’ General Manager Danny Maciocia celebrates the Grey Cup

Alouettes’ General Manager Danny Maciocia, who got his career started with the St. Leonard Cougars in the Canadian Junior Football League and has a wealth of experience and successes all along his career, including two Grey Cups to his credit. While there is no Grey Cup to celebrate this season, Maciocia took part in the weeklong celebration the Canadian Football League held with their Grey Cup Unite online events. “We’d all like to be in Regina celebrating the Grey Cup,” Danny Maciocia said “This is the next best thing; it lets the CFL community know we are here. We can celebrate what would have been andwhat will be.” One event for Montreal fans had Maciocia participating with Alouette president Mario Cecchini fielding questions from the fans. “You can tell they are passionate” Maciocia said. “You can tell they are up speed even with the intricacies of ratio and the salary cap. There were definitely interesting questions and that inspires us.” For his Grey Cup wins, Maciocia was the offensive coordinator for Edmonton in 2003’s 91st Cup At Regina’s Taylor Field. That win came at the expense of the Alouettes as Edmonton won 34-22. In the 93rd Grey Cup at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium head coach Maciocia guided Edmonton to an exciting 38-35 overtime win over the Als. “It’s a tremendous feeling, one that is hard to put into words, you really have to experience it,” he said. “There’s only so many names engraved on the Grey Cup but each name represents so many people. For me it represents my family and the sacrifices they have made to allow me to have my name on the Cup. It’s so unique, so precious, so special.”As a fan of the game, Macioca’s fondest memory is attending the 1977” game at Olympic Stadium as a 10-year-old. “I remember being at the Olympic Stadium,” he said. “There was the transportation strike, it was cold, the field was an ice rink and Montreal not only won but won convincingly (41-6). You also had Tony Proudfoot find that staple gun and helped the Alouettes get an edge.” Last week there was a bright light on the 2021 season as the CFL released the schedule and the Alouettes will face Ottawa Friday night May 28 in preseason play. “ First and foremost, I know it has been a difficult season and the Alouettes’ organization appreciates the support and interest the fans have shown along the way,” he said. “We’ve got some of the best fans in Canada and the best venue at Molson Stadium. My message is that we’re going to be back, we’re going to be back even stronger than before. Just keep the faith.” Be sure to go to www.thesuburban.com to watch the full interview on Judgement Calls at the On Air section.
Alouettes’ General Manager Danny Maciocia celebrates the Grey Cup
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
