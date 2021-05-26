Alouettes gearing up for the 2021 season

With Quebec’s plan to return to a sense of normalcy, the Montreal Alouettes are excited about welcoming fans to Percival Molson Stadium to the first home game of the season most likely in early September. “It is good news,” Alouettes’ president Mario Cecchini said. “We qualify it as the first step in the right direction.”
The CFL has targeted an August 5 start to a 14 game schedule. When the season does kick in the East Division teams will start out west, then return home for September home openers. Under the present plan by the government up to 2,500 spectators could attend a game until August 31. That number could rise or even move to a full open stadium by the time the Alouettes take to the turf. “We have to think if 2,500 indoor in May is feasible we have to imagine much more than that is feasible outdoors in September,” Cecchini said. “Especially if both doses of vaccine have been given to a majority of people.”
It has been a difficult road for the club, but the organization has been amazed and thankful to the support and positive message from fans and sponsors who have already signed on for the upcoming campaign. “Sometimes we criticise social media, it can be harsh,” he said. “Right now we are so lucky, what we are reading is support. People feel the hard work that is being done and they understand the situation the Alouettes are in. We are seeing good signs on the web people are buying more (tickets) than in 2019 and we haven’t played a game in two years. That is very encouraging.” The club has also announced advertising and sponsorship deals and there are more to come, “ (when) facing adversity we have advertisers coming out and supporting us, we are very pleased with the support,” he said.
Regardless of how many fans can attend each match, the Alouettes have put a plan into place to maintain safety and health standards to protect their patrons. “We presented out protocols to the Quebec authorities back in April,” he said. “They were pleased with what we presented and they’ve given us a thumbs up. It will take hard work and billions of details but we will make certain the fans, players and personnel are safe.”
