Alouettes entering second half of season in positive mode

As the CFL has entered the second half of the 2022 campaign, the Montreal Alouettes appear to be building thanks to their 13th player Mo Mentum. Their record now stands at 4-6, good enough for second place in the East, following back-to back victories. That includes an impressive road win in Winnipeg as the Als handed the Blue Bombers their first setback of the season right in their own house.
The impressive thing was the fans are in the stands to back Montreal. There were 20,048 in attendance for the win over the Tiger Cats. Alouettes’ president Mario Cecchini likes what he sees at Percival Molson Stadium. “I think we are progressing,” Mario Cecchini said. “We are on plan for the reset we had planned for 2020 but had to wait until this season. We are seeing increases everywhere. Season ticket holders, individual tickets and sponsorships are up.”
It has been a roller coaster of a ride for the team this season, frustrating at times as they were in the hunt for a win right to the end. Most of the defeats have been close ones that could have gone either way. On the field we have a good team,” Cecchini said. “We are just a couple of plays away sometimes. I think the team is learning on a regular basis and I’m looking forward to the second half of the season.”
The atmosphere for the fans has been a great with access to the field post game and a chance to get close to the Angry Birds. The players enjoy this interaction as well as the cinq a sept event that began this year where a group of season ticket holders get the chance to mingle with and question players, coaches and executives of the team during the gathering. The players have really taken to that event, “they come up to me and ask if they can do it again,” he said. “There are four or five players at each event so the fans get to get time to talk about the game with them.”
It is focus forward for the team as eight games remain and six are against eastern counterparts. Those are key match-ups for the Alouettes as they look to make the Eastern Semi-Final on November 2. Five of the eight are at Percival Molson and the players are looking to the fans to be there to support and encourage their home team to succeed. “We have all these Eastern games coming up,” he said. “They’re going to be fun and exciting for the fans to watch. They’re going to be important for the team; they are four point games as we like to call them.”
