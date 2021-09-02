Alouettes drop home opener but there’s fans in the stands at Percival Molson Stadium

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats spoiled the welcome back party for the Montreal Alouettes as Hamilton picked-up their first win of the young season by a 27-10 score last Friday night.
Even with a loss, a second consecutive one putting Montreal at 1-2 for the season, the stadium was rocking with 14,753 partisans on hand. Even 10 minutes before kick-off, there was a line of fans snaked all the way down University from the stadium entrance to Pine Avenue. “It felt like another step in the return to normal,” longtime Als’ fan Ken Quinn said. “Roughly 15,000 people gathered to watch the Als on a Friday night again. I felt absolutely safe at the stadium. Everyone followed the health guidelines and when someone was forgetful, the stadium staff was there to remind him or her. There seemed to be fewer vendors in the stands. The only vendors I recall seeing were the beer vendors. We entered the stadium via the west entrance. It was easy and not time consuming at all. The personnel waved their magic wands around our bodies and away we went, arriving 45 minutes before kickoff. I think entrance into the stadium on September 18 may be a little more painful when the vaccination passports will be mandatory. Such is the new normal.”
When it came to the game the Alouettes offence sputtered along. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. looked uncertain at the helm and the Hamilton defence shutdown William Stanback’s usually productive run game. “I don’t know what it is,” Vernon Adams Jr. said, “I’ve got to shake it and get back to playing ball. Playing better, being efficient, moving the chains, have better reads. I do need to play with more confidence. If I play better we’re going to win.”
Adams did connect with Quan Bray in the second quarter hitting Bray with a 10-yard strike for the score. Kicker David Cote hit for a field goal making it a 13-10 game at the half.
That would be all the points Montreal would put on the board as the offensive unit struggled.
The 13-10 score still stood as play entered the fourth quarter but an Adams’ pass that was intercepted and allowed Hamilton to score on the ensuing offensive series. “I’m always a little concerned,” Alouettes’ head coach Khari Jones said. “I know he has it in him and I know he can play better. I want to help him out to play the way he can play. I think it’s going to take a game, even a few series just to feel comfortable and to come out of it.”
Adams was 16-for-31 for 171 yards passing and Stanback was held to 40 yards over 12 carries for a 3.3 yards per run average.
