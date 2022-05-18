Alouettes’ draft pick Tysen-Otis Copeland getting his shot at turning pro

Tysen-Otis Copeland has played his entire amateur football career close to home and now the West Island native has the opportunity to o so as a pro after being drafted by the Montreal Alouettes. Copeland was the 33rd overall pick, being tapped by Montreal in the fourth round. “For me it’s a very special thing to represent my city,” Tysen-Otis Copeland said. “I’m proud to wear that jersey and be close to my family and friends. Montreal was the team I was hoping that would pick me.”
The defensive back’s selection was doubly sweet as he was with family members in Atlanta following the draft and was called by Alouettes GM Danny Macioca with a heads-up to listen for his name to be called. “It was a very special and emotional moment,”Copeland said. “It was a satisfying moment to see how the hard work paid off. Everyone around me was so happy and my parents who sacrificed so much for me to help me get to this point and make my dreams come true.”
Copeland got his start in the Sunnybrooke program, “I played six years for Sunnybrooke,” he said. “I have lots of great memories, especially of having my father coaching me and so many friends.” From Sunnybrooke it was on to bantam with Ile Perrot Patriotes and then he played for the Intrépides du Chêne-Bleu. By being drafted into the CFL, Copeland becomes the first player out of the Intrépides program to go pro. Before becoming a Carabin, Copeland played for the John Abbott Islanders. “Chene Blue and the Islanders were a big part of it too,” he said. “When I started out with those programs I wasn’t the biggest or best player. They taught me a lot of things turning me into the player I am today.”
Each step of the way, each organization contributed to his development as a player from Sunnybrooke through to the Carabins. Another way Copeland stayed sharp and improved his skills in the offseason was by competing in flag football each winter. “The main reason I signed up for flag football was to stay in shape, stay in the game and keep all my instincts,” he said.
Recently Copeland signed his contract and is looking forward to showing what he can contribute to the Alouettes at training camp. “I’m very excited to go there and make my place,” he said. “I didn’t make it yet; I know I still have a lot of hard work to put in. I’m looking forward to competing and doing my best.”
