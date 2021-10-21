Alouettes’ David Menard enjoying being on the home team

David Menard, a seven year veteran of the Canadian Football League (CFL), the first six with the BC Lions is enjoying being home in Quebec and playing with the Alouettes. The defensive tackle now gets to enjoy the boisterous, noisy Montreal crowds at Percival Molson Stadium as a member of the home side, not the visitors. “It feels great,” David Menard said. “Even when I was playing in BC I enjoyed it because I’m from here and I like coming and playing here. Now they’re cheering for us, for me so that feels a little bit better. We have great fans and there’s great atmosphere.”
Menard is enjoying a good season as he’s recorded 11 tackles and six sacks and in the game in Ottawa against the Redblacks he picked-up a safety. “I’m really satisfied with the way I’m playing,” Menard said. “We have a great unit, the coaching staff is great. I’ve got to say the group of guys on the D-line is the best group of guys I’ve been around since I’ve been in the CFL.”
There’s a bond that has been formed between Menard and his defensive line mates. “Woody (Baron) an Nick Usher we were just having a conversation in t he weight room,” he said. “Just talking about how we approach the game, how we pass rush, just sharing tips and information. I feel like we’re all good players but when there is a bond built between the guys off the field, a good relationship, it makes it more fun and easier to make plays. All of us are making plays, I’m just having a great time playing with that group of guys.”
The Alouettes’ hallmark is every player will do whatever it takes to push for the win and in Menard’s case it happened in the game against Hamilton when he was pressed into service, even briefly, on the offensive line. It had been some time since Menard had played that role.“It was probably in my first couple of years of playing football,” he said. “When you’re young and one of the bigger guys you’re playing both ways-no question. In CEGEP, college and professional I never played a snap and never practiced a single day on offence. I couldn’t believe I was going to jump on offence with the guys. I took it seriously; the game was on the line. I made sure not to go offside, and just block the guy in front of me and make sure I don’t penalize the team. Honestly I really enjoyed it.”
The 31 year-old Menard is having a great time doing battle in the trenches and continues to work on excelling. “I’m always trying to work hard on my craft,” he said. “I want to make sure every opponent has a good match-up against me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.