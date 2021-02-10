Alouettes’ Cunningham in stay ready so you don’t have to get ready mode

“We felt like we left 2019 on the good foot,” B.J. Cunningham said. “We want to keep that rolling and get the fans excited to come out or watch us; however they’re going to do it. We want to get the buzz of the Alouettes back to the city.”

 Suburban file photo

Montreal Alouettes’ wide receiver B.J. Cunningham is like a thoroughbred locked in the paddock and primed to run. The cancellation of last season and the unfinished business of the 2019 campaign where he was sidelined by an injury in August six games into the season behind Cunningham; he looks ahead to being on the turf of Percival Molson Stadium. “Just the fact that we didn’t get to play (last year), as a professional athlete going from having to have your body ready to play every day to not playing was crazy,” B.J. Cunningham said. With the lockdowns and limited access, Cunningham has kept up his training, waiting for the announcement when camp will open. “It’s like if you ever had a stint in your pro career bouncing around teams,” Cunningham said. “You have to stay ready, it’s like that and I’ve been through that before I joined the CFL.” Part of his preparation includes staying in touch with teammates and coaches, keeping tabs on one another. “I’ve talked with my guys,” he said. “Vern (Adams Jr.) Geno (Lewis) and we’re all excited to get back. I see (everyone) on social media and everyone is working out.”With the owners and team management making moves to give the team a shot at the Grey Cup, a recent addition of a non-player is one Cunningham feels will have a great impact on the team as Anthony Calvillo has returned to the Alouettes as a team ambassador. “That’s another piece of the puzzle you wouldn’t think about,” he said. “He’s not a player, not a coach but he will still affect the team. He was my receiver coach when I got to Montreal, that’s my boy and I can’t wait to get back with him.” Fans or no fans in the stands, Cunningham knows the team will feel the love of their faithful when the season starts. “We felt like we left 2019 on the good foot,” he said. “We want to keep that rolling and get the fans excited to come out or watch us; however they’re going to do it. We want to get the buzz of the Alouettes back to the city.”

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.