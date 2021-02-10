Alouettes’ Cunningham in stay ready so you don’t have to get ready mode

Montreal Alouettes’ wide receiver B.J. Cunningham is like a thoroughbred locked in the paddock and primed to run. The cancellation of last season and the unfinished business of the 2019 campaign where he was sidelined by an injury in August six games into the season behind Cunningham; he looks ahead to being on the turf of Percival Molson Stadium. “Just the fact that we didn’t get to play (last year), as a professional athlete going from having to have your body ready to play every day to not playing was crazy,” B.J. Cunningham said. With the lockdowns and limited access, Cunningham has kept up his training, waiting for the announcement when camp will open. “It’s like if you ever had a stint in your pro career bouncing around teams,” Cunningham said. “You have to stay ready, it’s like that and I’ve been through that before I joined the CFL.” Part of his preparation includes staying in touch with teammates and coaches, keeping tabs on one another. “I’ve talked with my guys,” he said. “Vern (Adams Jr.) Geno (Lewis) and we’re all excited to get back. I see (everyone) on social media and everyone is working out.”With the owners and team management making moves to give the team a shot at the Grey Cup, a recent addition of a non-player is one Cunningham feels will have a great impact on the team as Anthony Calvillo has returned to the Alouettes as a team ambassador. “That’s another piece of the puzzle you wouldn’t think about,” he said. “He’s not a player, not a coach but he will still affect the team. He was my receiver coach when I got to Montreal, that’s my boy and I can’t wait to get back with him.” Fans or no fans in the stands, Cunningham knows the team will feel the love of their faithful when the season starts. “We felt like we left 2019 on the good foot,” he said. “We want to keep that rolling and get the fans excited to come out or watch us; however they’re going to do it. We want to get the buzz of the Alouettes back to the city.”
Alouettes’ Cunningham in stay ready so you don’t have to get ready mode
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Creative MTL: Episode 3- Nova Rose
- Quebec new COVID cases lower, 96.2 percent negative tests
- Hampstead council debates CSL Road study release
- Pricetag and timeframe for Ile Aux Tourtes Bridge still unknown
- JAC draws a crowd at virtual Open House
- St. Laurent Féerie d'hiver virtual this year
- WIBCA gets 15K for new centre
- Canada, Quebec 'laughing stock of the world' on vaccine failure: Hampstead councillor
Most Popular
Articles
- Trudeau’s $2k plan is punitive, petty and pointless
- DDO latest WI municipality to postpone tax payments
- “10 FEET FROM THE DOOR”....Another Montreal tragedy
- Bell Media makes major cuts at CJAD
- Parade of weak storm systems along with seasonably cold weather for Montreal
- Laval’s very own Spidey is a world famous mentalist
- If Quebec can’t cut English rights one way it tries another
- Here is hoping that CJAD newsroom purge victims bounce back elsewhere
- Valentine's Day in Montreal : From virtual auctions to comedy and speed dating
- Cohen in the City: Episode 46 – World renowned local mentalist and magician Spidey
Images
Videos
Commented
- No surprise at Washington violence (1)
- No logic, much hardship in "non-essential" items ban (1)
- Time for bodycams for Montreal Police (1)
- Doctors took an oath and must condemn any such Decree (1)
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Pandemic travels ~ Mayan Riviera, Mexico, Part 1 (1)
- Lockdowns and curfews hurt not help (1)
- COVID-19 Report card time for our political leaders (1)
- Censorship and shaming replaces data in curfew decision (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Trudeau’s $2k plan is punitive, petty and pointless
- DDO latest WI municipality to postpone tax payments
- “10 FEET FROM THE DOOR”....Another Montreal tragedy
- Bell Media makes major cuts at CJAD
- Parade of weak storm systems along with seasonably cold weather for Montreal
- Laval’s very own Spidey is a world famous mentalist
- If Quebec can’t cut English rights one way it tries another
- Here is hoping that CJAD newsroom purge victims bounce back elsewhere
- Valentine's Day in Montreal : From virtual auctions to comedy and speed dating
- Cohen in the City: Episode 46 – World renowned local mentalist and magician Spidey
Images
Videos
Commented
- No surprise at Washington violence (1)
- No logic, much hardship in "non-essential" items ban (1)
- Time for bodycams for Montreal Police (1)
- Doctors took an oath and must condemn any such Decree (1)
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Pandemic travels ~ Mayan Riviera, Mexico, Part 1 (1)
- Lockdowns and curfews hurt not help (1)
- COVID-19 Report card time for our political leaders (1)
- Censorship and shaming replaces data in curfew decision (1)
Online Poll
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.