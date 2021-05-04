Alouettes add to depth with draft picks

Montreal Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia had to bide his time during Tuesday night’s CFL draft as the picks in the first round were taken off the board. Montreal held the 10th pick overall, the first of the second round and the Alouettes selected 23 year-old Pier-Olivier Lestage, an offensive lineman out of the Universite de Montreal Carabins program.
The six-foot-three, 305 pound Lestage was named an All-Canadian following the 2019 U Sports season and was part of the team that won the Dunsmore Cup, the Quebec Conference title, and earns a spot in the Vanier Cup. “We are extremely pleased to have been able to claim Pier-Olivier and that he was still available in the second round,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He is a versatile player, always ready to help his teammates and he will fit perfectly with the Alouettes.”
Whether Lestage will log a down with the Alouettes remains to be seen since he has signed an NFL undrafted free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks. That opportunity arose after Lestage took part in the virtual East-West Shrine Bowl held in conjunction with the National Football League. He also played in the Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Fla in front of NFL scouts.
Montreal followed up with the final pick in the third round, 27th overall and tapped Orleans, Ont. Native Chris Fournier. An offensive lineman with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, Fournier checks in at six-foot-four and 280 pounds.
The Alouettes opened the fourth round with the 28th overall selection and that was offensive lineman for the Syracuse Orangemen Patrick Davis. A native o Gatineau, the six-foot-five, 317 pounder can play guard or tackle and contributed on Syracuse’s special teams.
Montreal closed out their selections with the 45th pick in the fifth round and the 46th selection to open the sixth round. David Cote of the Laval Rouge et Or, a kicker and Carabins linebacker Ethan Makonzo were those picks, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.