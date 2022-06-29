Alliance in tough on western swing

The Montreal Alliance was robbed by the Fraser Valley Bandits and snake bit by the Saskatchewan Rattlers on a quick two game West Coast swing last Friday and Sunday. Fraser Valley improved their win streak to four on Friday night with a 97-81 win over Montreal and the hot shooting Rattlers dropped the Alliance 98-86 in their Sunday afternoon meeting. Montreal has lost six straight and now have a record of 3-8 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). “We just need to put 40 minutes together,” Nathan Cayo said following Sunday’s loss. “We showed flashes of playing good defence and good offence but we just have to stay locked in the whole game.”

The Bandits opened the first quarter with a 13 point run before Montreal could get any points on the board and held a 28-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Nathan Cayo and Isiah Osborne found a rhythm helping the Alliance to cut into the Bandits advantage. At the break Fraser Valley was up 55-32 and Cayo and Osborne had chipped in with 26 of the Alliance’s points.

When play resumed, Dominic Green found his scoring touch for Montreal as he hit for 11 points. The home side was still in control after three as the Bandits owned an 80-62 lead.

Montreal came out running and gunning in the fourth going on a 14-2 run, pulling to within six of tying the Bandits. That would be as close as it would get as the game entered Elam Time with the target score put at 97. Fraser Valley continued to drain shots to take the win.

Cayo led the Alliance with 25 points, Osse scored 14 points, Osborne was good for 15 off the bench and Green added 11 to the total.

In the Sunday afternoon loss the Rattlers were hot shooters from three point range as they went 16 for 35, that’s a 45 percent clip.

While Montreal held an early 5-4 lead, the Rattlers built to a 21-17 advantage by the end of the first. Montreal put in another solid defensive effort and trailed by nine at the half 49-40.

In the third the treys continued to fall in the bucket for Saskatchewan and held an 89-71 lead heading into Elam Time. The target was 98 points and the Rattlers overcame a Montreal six point run adding a five point run of their own. While the success of their three pointers paved the way it was a free throw that ended the game in victory for Saskatchewan.

Green led the Alliance with 22 points, Cayo was good for 19 points and Ashley Hamilton contributed14 points.