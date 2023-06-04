The Brampton Honey Badgers showed why they are the defending Canadian Elite Basketball League champions as they handed the Montreal Alliance their first loss at home this season. Brampton took a 94-82 decision over the Alliance at the Verdun Auditorium Sunday afternoon. That was a second consecutive loss for Montreal as they dropped a Wednesday match in Ottawa to the BlackJacks by an 89-75 score. That puts the Alliance at 2-2 on the season.
Montreal battled but with a couple of injuries and then losing Ahmed Hill for the second half, the Alliance was faced with a short bench against the potent Honey Badgers attack.
“I mean, we played a hell of a team,” Alliance head coach Derrick Alston said.“You know, defending champions, they’ve got a lot of talent over there. And you know, we lost another player today (Hill) but it's basketball, you know, nobody's going to take mercy on you because you got some players hurt, that’s on us. We’ve just got to keep working.”
Montreal did work and had their best quarter in the second when they cut 16 point deficit to a four point lead for the Honey Badgers at the half, 40-36. The Alliance did manage to get to within one point in the third quarter but Brampton’s balls were dropping through the hoop. “I think we over-committed sometimes,” coach Alston said. “ I felt like we gave up too many open threes, once we watch the tape, we'll kind of get a better understanding of that, but I felt like we gave up to too many open threes.”
When Hill went down, Blake Francis picked up the pace on offence scoring 25 points and adding four helpers to the cause in an intense, physical match. “Yeah, it's probably the most physical game of the season so far,” Blake Francis said. “But you know, I mean, that's kind of how every game is going to be from here on out. So you know, we’ve just got to hit first. At this point we can't get hit and then not know how to respond to it.”
Treveon Graham was a monster under the boards as he earned his third double-double in four games. Graham pulled down 18 rebounds, scored 13 points while logging close to 34 minutes of game time. “If he didn't get those rebounds, I don't know how many we would have had as a team,” coach Alston said. “He did that in 33 minutes. He's been great. He's been that anchor veteran, always helping the young guys trying to get them to be pros.”
Montreal will get another crack at the Honey Badgers in Brampton Wednesday with school day event with an 11 am tipoff. A win in Brampton would give the Alliance their first road win in the team’s history. Sunday afternoon a 4pm at the Verdun Auditorium, Montreal will face the Sacrborough Shooting Stars.
