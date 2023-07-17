Alliance battles Bandits for hard fought road win

It was a case of two teams looking to reverse that losing feeling. The Alliance went into the Langley Events Centre on a two game slide to face the Vancouver Bandits who had dropped their three previous games. When the target score was hit it was the Alliance snapping their skid with a 79-74 victory over the Bandits. Montreal improves to 7-9 with four games to go in the regular season as the Alliance fights for a playoff berth.
Treveon Graham drained a three-pointer to hit the target score of 79. That brought Graham’s total to a season high 24 points for the game making him the high point man for Montreal. It was his second game back from injury and he went 6-10 in field goal range. Alain Louis chipped in with 21 and Ahmed Hill hit for 17 points.
Te game was like two fighters brawling it out in the centre of the ring the Alliance and Bandits exchanging points like the boxers exchanging punches. Montreal held slim leads at the end of the first quarter and at the half, 18-17 and 23-21. At the end of the third the Alliance and Bandits were deadlocked at 55-55 heading into the final quarter of play.
While Graham had the outside shots locked down, Montreal were relentless attacking the Bandits from close in. “We preach paint touches,” Alliance head coach Derrick Alston Sr. said. “It doesn’t always have to be a finish, but you get to the paint and good things happen and tonight it happened.”
Montreal returns to the friendly confines of the Verdun Auditorium tonight as they will host the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the first part of a home and home set with a 7:30 tipoff. Friday night Montreal travels to Scarborough for the second game of the set and then close out the week with the Brampton Honey Badgers coming to the Verdun Auditorium for 4:00 pm matinee match. The Sunday game against Brampton could be the key to post-season play as the win in BC put the Alliance ahead of Brampton in the final playoff spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.