On Saturday, August 28 at 6pm Dollard pitch two is the place to be for some entertaining soccer action all for a good cause. The International Cup Kids Playing for Kids(ICKPK) along with Campea are presenting the All-Star Game of 2021 featuring former Impact players and members of the different levels of government.
There is no admission to attend this event, which is raising funds for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Shriners’ Hospital and the Fondation CHU Sainte Justine. The money for those foundations comes through the participation of corporate sponsorships that are involved in the ICKPK.
“It is always a pleasure to be part of such event to benefit the three children’s hospitals from Montreal,” Freddy Moojen said. “I have a five year-old son and I know how important it is to support the children’s hospitals.”
The format of the game will pit France against Italy to mirror this year’s UEFA Euro 2020 final won by Italy over Team France.
Rocco Placentino, Sandro Grande, Freddy Moojen and Nevio Pizzolitto former Impact players, Marinette Pichon a former member of France’s National women’s team and Renan Dias who played for the Brazilian Mini-Foot National Team are among the skilled soccer stars taking to the pitch.
Among the politicians taking part are Dominique Anglade (Quebec Liberal Party Leader), Carlos Leitão (MNA for Robert-Baldwin), Alex Bottausci (Mayor, DDO), Jim Beis (Mayor, Pierrefonds), Enrico Ciccone (former NHL player; MNA for Marquette),Monsef Derraji (MNA for Nelligan),Sameer Zuberi (MP for Pierrefonds-Dollard),Benoit Langevin (City Councillor) and Frank Baylis (Former MP). “An extraordinary event benefiting the children’s hospitals and one that has become another West Island signature event bring our communities together through sport and at the same time raising much needed funds,” Jim Beis said. “ I have been a part of this event from the beginning when it first started in DDO with an idea and a vision. It is now in its 16th year and I am proud and honored to continue to be somehow connected to this event that continues to grow and promote soccer for our youth.”
