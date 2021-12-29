Alison Levine wins double gold at the World Boccia Americas Regional Championships

Cote St. Luc’s Alison Levine was on top of her game at the 2021 World Boccia Americas Regional Championships held in São Paulo, Brazil. Levine won gold in the BC4 female category and partnered up with Montreal’s Iulian Ciobanu to claim gold in the BC4 Pairs event. Those victories punch Levine’s ticket for both events to the 2022 World Boccia Championships next year in Rio de Janeiro. Levine showed consistency throughout the entire competition as she went undefeated in both events. That was a first for the two-time Paralympian and number one ranked BC4 female athlete in the world. “I’m feeling very proud of myself for my performance in Brazil,” Alison Levine said. “A secured spot for World Championships next year is a weight off my shoulders. All I can say is that I proved why I’m number one in the world. I sent a strong message to everyone. I’m a force to be reckoned with.”
Levine went into the final undefeated against Leidy Chica Chica from Colombia who she previously beat in the round robin 9 to 3. She put together a dominating performance in the gold medal match, playing very close to the jack, and used powerful displacements to move the opposition’s balls away from the target. In the first, second, and fourth end Levine nailed the jack several times giving her opponent no option but to deplete her balls. Going into the fourth end the score was 7-2 for Levine and Chica Chica could not recover. The final score was 8 to 2 for Levine.
It was a back and forth gold medal match for the BC4 Pair but Canada had an edge against Colombia. With the score tied in the fourth, Levine smashed a cluster of balls in Canada’s favour to score two points leaving Colombia’s Leidy Chica Chica and Levine’s teammate Ciobanu with one ball left each to throw. Chica Chica missed on her last ball which meant that Canada had automatically won 4-2 without taking their last shot.
(0) comments
