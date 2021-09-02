Laval resident Alex Tagliani orchestrated a slick comeback in the La Fernandière Summer Classic to finish just off the podium. Tagliani claimed fourth place in the fourth stop on the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. The race took place last Saturday at the Circuit ICAR in Mirabel.

The fourth place finish points propelled Tagliani into first place for the series drivers’ Championship. Tagliani with 164 points sits four points ahead of Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and seven ahead of this race’s winner Kevin Lacroix.

Originally scheduled for 75 laps around the 1.6-kilometre ICAR road course, the race was extended to 83 laps following an 11-lap yellow flag situation on lap 70.

The Team 22 driver of the number 18 Chevrolet Camaro qualified third earlier on Saturday for the scheduled 120-kilometres afternoon race and began his day with a fifth place finish in the morning practice session. “We had brake problems in the morning practice session,” Alex Tagliani said. “The problem continued during qualifying and we don’t know what the cause was but it continued during the race. It’s a shame because I had an excellent car.”

At the start of the main event, Tagliani maintained his third place spot until lap 14 when he overtook Andrew Ranger. Tagliani stayed close to race leader Lacroix until a restart on lap 39 when Ranger overtook Tagliani . His Camaro was punted (made contact with) and slipped to tenth place.

“I started the race in third place,” Tagliani said. “I managed to pass Andrew (Ranger) for second place and found myself right behind race leader Kevin (Lacroix). Everything was set for a nice battle between us. Unfortunately I encountered brake problems again at the wrong time during a restart in the rain. I managed to save it but I was punted and dropped to 10th place.”

As the race hit the 42nd lap Tagliani started to make his move advancing through the pack. He overtook Luc Lesage for ninth place on the following lap, then Dexter Stacey on the 44th turn of the track, followed by Matthew Scannell and DJ Kennington by lap 46 Tagliani was sitting in sixth. Patience and solid driving allowed him to catch up toAlex Guénette who was in fifth but was unable to pass him at that point.

Marc-Antoine Camirand, who was in third behind Ranger and race leader Lacroix, experienced driveshaft problems on lap 69 and retired. This enabled Tagliani to move into fifth. At the last restart in overtime, Tagliani was close enough to finally overtake Guénette and cross the finish line with a hard-fought fourth place.

“On the race’s final restart, I tried everything to finish on the podium,” he said. “But I think that finishing fourth in these conditions with a problem car is a fine result for the team and it was also good for gathering extra points. It is still a good weekend result since I find myself in sole possession of first place in the drivers’ standings.”