Thank goodness for a sweet repeat by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup finals because it allowed Beaconsfield’s Alex Killorn to finally get home and of great importance to the Lightning’s forward, to celebrate with his community. “I grew up in this area,” Alex Killorn said. “I grew up playing hockey across the street from here. When I was younger I always thought if a guy from the area won the cup I thought how special that would be to see the cup in your hometown. I’m happy everyone showed up, I’ve got the cup for the whole day so what am I going to do with it? I love that I can share it with the community.”
Killorn, a product of the Lakeshore Minor Hockey Federation, didn’t have the opportunity when they won the first cup due to the pandemic. This time around, the former Lac St. Louis Lion started his day with Lord Stanley’s Cup in a community celebration at Beaconsfield’s Centennial Park. Some 2,000 plus fans, including many friends and neighbours got the chance to greet Killorn, get a photo with him and the cup and an autograph.
Among the throng of fans were father and son Matthew and Noah Humes, coach and player with Lakeshore and this year Noah is looking at making his school team at Loyola High School, Killorn’s alma mater. “It’s exciting and inspiring to see the Stanley Cup,” Noah Humes said. His dad Matthew’s take on the event was, “I think it has to be pretty surreal even for him (Killorn),” Matthew Humes said. “Every child playing street hockey growing up (would) be a dream to bring it back to your hometown.”
Part of the entourage is the NHL’s cup keepers and on this tour it is Howie Borrow who is keeping the Stanley Cup safe between appointed rounds. “When we go to any location it’s special for that particular playeror scout or GM or whoever happens to have it that particular day,” Howie Borrow said. “We’re happy to be there and share that time with their family and friends and everybody is so excited to be part of their special day too. They’ve been cheering them on and hoping for their success over the years. It’s always nice to be sharing it together.”
In recognition of his accomplishments Killorn was presented the Key to the City and signed the Golden Book while his parents were presented a painting by Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle. “The City of Beaconsfield has always encouraged sports activities among young people so that they can develop their potential to the maximum of their aspiration,” Mayor Georges Bourelle said. “Alex’s journey is, without a doubt, an exceptional example for our young people today. His perseverance and determination have allowed him to succeed and become a repeat Stanley Cup Champion in 2020 and 2021. On behalf of City Council, I would like to thank Alex for his availability and generosity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.