Alex Chevrier signing with the Alouettes was a family based decision

Linebacker Alex Chevrier was among five Quebec born players recently signed by the Alouettes in one day during the free agency period. The decision by the Saint Lazare native to sign with his hometown team was an easy one and had family driven reasons. “For sure it was about my family,” Alex Chevrier said. “We just had a baby in December, a boy, I want to be close to him and for him to be close to his grandparents. It wasn’t a hard choice to come back home.”
The 28 year-old Chevrier also knew that signing with Montreal was an opportunity to join an organization building to a Grey Cup run. “I think they did some nice things in 2019,” Chevrier said. “That was part of my choice to come to Montreal and help them go further and get better.”
The 6-foot, 217 lbs Chevrier comes to the Alouettes from the Saskatchewan Roughriders where he logged 34 games over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and had 28 special teams tackles to his credit. His path to the pros started in the Saint Lazare Stallions program and is an alumnus of the Valleyfield Noir et Or and played USports for the Sherbrooke Vert et Or. Being home will allow Chevrier the chance to return to his amateur roots. “I can see a Stallions game, or Valleyfield or even a Sherbrooke game,” he said. “It’s been three or four years since I’ve had the chance to do that.” He could even get to take in a Valleyfield Noir et Or game with another recent signee of the Alouettes, offensive lineman Jason Lauzon-Séguin, who is one of Chevrier’s best friends and teammate at Valleyfield.
Chevrier was drafted in the seventh round, 55th overall, in the 2017 CFL Draft by the Roughriders after he attended training camp with the team, he returned to Sherbrooke to complete his final year of college eligibility. He re-signed with the Roughriders in 2017 and Chevrier made his professional debut in June of 2018 against the Alouettes.
Chevrier became a free agent in 2021 after going through the cancellation of the 2020 campaign. Over the course of the year, Chevrier stayed ready for a return to practice and play in the CFL. “I think the hardest thing was to still train to be ready even if the season was cancelled,” he said. “Even financially it was hard, we didn’t get a paycheque. We only had a little bit of money from the government so it was hard on that side too. I just hope we can play in 2021.”
He has been working with the players of Rigaud’s College Bourget and training at their facilities, looking forward to when training camp and a new season arrives. “I’m teaching some young players at College Bourget,” he said. “It’s a good way for me to train too when I teach them and I can also use the facilities.”
The anticipation of the new season with a new team brings many possibilities for Chevrier. “I’m really thrilled to play in front of my hometown,” he said. “To live at the same place with my girlfriend and kid, it will be nice.”
