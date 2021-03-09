Alex Burrows returns to the NHL in a new role

As an undrafted player, Pincourt’s Alex Burrows took a circuitous route to his 13 year career in the National Hockey League but his second career in professional hockey as a coach has been a much quicker journey. In less than two seasons, Burrows made it to the big club compared to his four years of toiling in the AHL and the ECHL before he made the Vancouver Canucks in the 2005-2006 season. That began a 12 year run with the Canucks before completing his time in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators. It was a case of right place right time for Burrows when he decided to step away from playing because the ink was barely dry on his retirement papers when it was announced that he had signed on as an assistant coach with the Rocket.
With his promotion, Burrows became the first coach promoted from within the organization in more than a decade when GM Marc Bergevin made coaching changes on February 24. “Obviously I was surprised when Marc called me,” Alex Burrows said in a video conference from Vancouver. “I was a little in shock. I was excited and surprised by Marc's confidence. I didn’t think it was going to happen this quick I’m really thrilled to get back in the NHL with my childhood team and chase Lord Stanley again. Even if it’s as a coach, for me it would be a dream come true.” His time with the Rocket and head coach Joël Bouchard prepared Burrows and just like in his playing days, he was up for the challenge of coaching in the NHL. “I felt really ready,” Burrows said. “From day one, I spoke to Dom (Ducharme the new Habs’ head coach), and we had the same vision of what needed to be done to improve the team.”
Burrows input has been directed at the power play units and his touch has proven positive since taking them over upon his arrival. Since February 24, the special teams have scored five goals on 11 advantage opportunities in six games. The goals have all come from the same unit but, "I have a plan for both units," he said. “Right now, one works, but I'm not afraid of the other. If we can be straightforward and keep it simple, this is how we will be successful.”
Burrows’ feels his style of coaching benefits from the fact that he isn’t long out of the league as a player. “I think it helps,” he said. “Especially the younger guys, they feel more comfortable speaking to a guy recently out of the game. It’s like speaking with a friend or a mentor.”
The interview availability was made between games in Vancouver, a fitting backdrop for Burrows who played 822 of his 913 games for the Canucks. It was a special homecoming for Burrows, even with a 2-1 shootout loss to Vancouver in the first of two games. “It’s the first time I’ve been in this building since the twins (Daniel and Henrik Sedin) ceremony,” he said. “Vancouver is always going to be special for me; there are so many good memories in this city, in this building.” Coach Burrows did pay a price for the return as,” in the morning skate, my name up there (Canucks’ Ring of Honour) they were giving me the chirps (comments) like how’d you get up there ? I heard it all from the players joking with me. As far as the game, I was all business, I wanted the two points for the guys but it didn’t work out.”
Burrows is looking forward to the road ahead and is confident that the team will do well. “It’s a work in progress,” he said. “I told Dom we’re going to get better every day.”
