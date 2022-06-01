Aleksandra Wozniak part of Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame class of 2022

When Tennis Canada announced yesterday the class of 2022 for the Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame, Aleksandra Wozniak was among those being honoured with admission to the Hall in her first year of eligibility. Also entering are Tom Tebbutt, and Ron Ghitter both in the builders category, and all being recognized for their contributions to the success of Canadian tennis.
“It is with enormous pleasure that the Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame Committee welcomes Aleksandra Wozniak, Tom Tebbutt and Ron Ghitter into the Canadian Tennis Hall ofFame,” said Robert Bettauer, Chair of the Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame committee. “All three have made such a positive impact on tennis in our country.”
Wozniak is one of the most accomplished tennis players Canada has produced. During her13-year career, Wozniak achieved a career-high WTA singles ranking of 21 in 2009, captured Canada’s first WTA singles title in 20 years at the 2008 Bank of the West Classic, and has 12 ITF titles to her name.
Throughout her career, Wozniak has many significant wins over Top 10 players including Serena Williams, Amélie Mauresmo, Marion Bartoli and Jelena Jankovic. A consistent competitor for Team Canada, Wozniak holds the Canadian record for most Fed Cup (now Billie Jean King Cup) wins for Canada with a record of 40-12 and was selected as the Women Tennis Player of the year in Canada a record five times.
In 2018 Wozniak retired from the professional tour and continues to influence and inspire the next generation through her Aleksandra Wozniak Tennis Academy in Bedford Quebec.
“I am thrilled! It is such a big honour to be inducted in the Hall of Fame,” Aleksandra Wozniak said. “This means a lot to me. Representing Canada all around the world during my career has been a real privileged. I’ve played my heart out for my country and I will always cherish all the profound memories I made in my sport. Thank you for this amazing moment. I share this moment with my family and my parents who sacrificed
so much for me to be able to have such a wonderful career, I am forever thankful.”
