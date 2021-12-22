AHL postpones 2022 All-Star Classic

LAVAL (December 22nd, 2021) – American Hockey League President and CEO, Scott Howson, announced today that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 AHL All-Star Classic, scheduled for February 6- 7 in Laval, will not be held. “Postponing the All-Star Classic for a second year is disappointing, but unfortunately unavoidable in the circumstances. This is one of the most prestigious events in the AHL and we look forward to hosting this major event at Place Bell. We are very grateful to our fans and partners for their loyalty during this difficult time. We also want to thank the American Hockey League for their confidence and their collaboration on this project”, said France Margaret Bélanger President, Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH. “The Laval Rocket and Place Bell have done an outstanding job preparing to host our All-Star Classic festivities this year,” said Scott Howson, American Hockey League President and CEO. “But with the event only six weeks away and faced with ongoing challenges pertaining to health and safety, international travel, and group gatherings, the League and the Rocket organization feel it is in everybody’s best interests to postpone the event. We remain committed to bringing the All-Star Classic to Laval.” The AHL All-Star Classic includes the traditional Skills Competition, the All-Star Challenge and the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony. Anybody with a ticket for the event will be contacted very soon with further information
