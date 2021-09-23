Académie de baseball du Canada continues to evolve for the better

Over the past two years the Académie de baseball du Canada (ABC) has dealt with working through a pandemic and has implemented changes suggested by recommendations made in the Better Sports Report done for Baseball Quebec’s high performance program. Even with all those obstacles placed in the ABC’s way, interim program director Maxime Hockhoussen helped the ABC to take it to another level.
With the ABC ready to move into the second phase of their rebuild, Hockhoussen will return to his coaching duties as coordinator of positional players. “I would like to thank Maxime for the hard work he has given to the program and to the CBA athletes,” Baseball Quebec general manager Maxime Lamarche said. “He was able to lead the group during a complex period.”
Moving forward into phase two, Baseball Quebec is bringing back two former players and promoting from within as the core management of the ABC helping to usher in the next phase.
Jesen Therrien, Douglas Toro and Marc-Antoine Bérubé bring their collective knowledge, experience, skills and network of contacts to enable ABC athletes to achieve their goals.
Therrien, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2011, will serve as the program’s director of operations. Lamarche will be at his side at the start to allow Therrien to gain some experience. His role will be to manage the entire program, including putting in place strategic planning, program budget planning and entry of new sources of funding. Therrien will communicate the ABC’s vision and working methods to all BQ member associations. He will also have to establish and maintain strong networks of contacts in the United States and Canada and he will have to ensure that the athletes succeed academically. Finally, Therrien will have to make sure that the various departments of the ABC, that’s baseball, performance and human resources, all mesh well together. “The Academy has played a big role in my career, Jesen Therrien said. “This is where I turned my dreams into goals. I want to make sure that the ABC represents excellence in Quebec and for that we have to be present everywhere on the diamonds of Quebec.”
Toro is the second member to join the new ABC leadership trio. Brother of major leaguer Abraham Toro, he will serve as director of player development. Toro’s role involves making the annual training plan, supporting the performance department, leading the development and technical and tactical performance of the athletes and coordinating the activities of the coaching staff. Toro’s mission will be to lead the recruitment and selection of athletes in addition to creating the competition schedules. He will also have to make sure to be in contact with BQ’s Sport-études programs.
Bérubé will see his tasks increase at the Academy as the new Director of Performance where he will have the role of establishing a vision in relation to performance. He will lead the annual schedule of team meetings required for sports psychology support, sports therapy, nutrition, sports medicine and physical preparation. Bérubé will support the player development department and participate in the realization of the complete annual training plan. He will also be responsible for the evaluation of athletes and will have to establish modern practices at the ABC. In addition, he will be responsible for the integrated support team which includes all of the specialists outside baseball. “My primary goal is to bring the ABC to the top of baseball programs and make it the best baseball program in the world, nothing less,” Marc-Antoine Bérubé said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.