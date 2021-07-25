Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu earn satisfying silver in three-metre synchro diving

There was more joy at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as in their first Olympics as a team Montreal’s Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu from Chateauguay overcame a slow start to land in the silver position on the podium Sunday afternoon in Tokyo.
By Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu capturing silver in the women's synchronized three-metre springboard competition it gave Canada a second medal, also a silver which was won a few hours earlier by the 4 x 100 freestyle relay Canadian Women’s team.
Following a disappointing performance at the Rio Olympics Abel found rejuvenation after teaming with Citrini-Beaulieu. Their similar styles played into success on the path to Tokyo and the tandem was rewarded for their efforts.
The duo finished with 300.78 points for their five dives, well back of China’s Wang Han and Shi Tingmao who scored 326.40 for the gold. Canada did have a nice gap from the third place team of Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel of Germany as they posted 284.97 points.
Canada sat in sixth following the first two dives but Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu upped the difficulty in their third dive to move into a bronze spot with two dives remaining.
The Canadians were solid in those final two dives to lock in for a podium appearance.
This is Abel’s second Olympic medal after winning bronze in London in 2012 with Greenfield Park’s Émilie Heymans as her partner.
