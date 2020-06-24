When COVID-19 raised its ugly head, an annual ritual the Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation Sports Celebrity Breakfast became a victim as it was cancelled. That event would have been the 16th edition to benefit the centre’s important Seniors in Crisis program, which over the first 15 editions has raised over $2-million. Organizers had to not just think outside the box but create a new box so the event could move forward. The great news is that edition 16 will be a virtual event that is taking place this Sunday, June 28 at 10 am and organizers are inviting everyone to log on to www.cummingscentre.org to take part in the proceedings. “It will be just as our sold out event is presented each year,” co-chair Michael Wagen said. “Our honourees will get their due, there will be many athletes taking part and we will have a special segment featuring several Olympians.” Being honoured at the 16th breakfast will be Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec market, TD Bank Group, as the Guest of Honour. McGill University medical school graduate, NFL Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard and Super Bowl LIV champion Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will be recognized as Sports Personality of the Year. Former MLB pitcher Bill” Spaceman” Lee will receive the Expos Legend Award. Veteran sports journalist Pat Hickey is the Larry Fredericks Media Award recipient. What has allowed organizers to be able to hold this virtual event is the fact that long time sponsors stay committed to the cause. “It was so amazing that they all stayed the course to their commitment,” co-chair Bram Naimer said. “Their sense of community is amazing and we thank them for helping to make this happen.” The event raises important funds to support the many seniors in crisis throughout the community, delivering assistance in a variety of ways. “One of my sheer joys in philanthropy is my association with the Cummings sports celebrity breakfast the past 15-16 years,” honourary chair the legendary Cookie Lazarus said. “ Seeing what the money does for seniors in crisis is so important. Walking around the centre and seeing all the people who benefit from our event is very heart-warming.” To see what it is all about log on to cummingscentre.org this Sunday morning, June 28 at 10 am and enjoy this important community event.
A Virtual treat for sports fans all for a great cause
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
