Three Solomon Schechter Academy (SSA) students ran to gold, silver, and bronze medal finishes at the annual GMAA Halo Road Race held on Mount-Royal. Grade 4 student Isabelle Bergman took first place in the 1-kilometer race category for girls in Grades three and four. Grade four student Tyler Steinberg finished second and Grade three student Brody Haber crossed the finish line in third in the 1-kilometer race category for boys in Grades three and four. Overall, seven SSA students finished among the top 10 runners in their respective categories for Grades three and four and in the 2-kilometer race for students in Grades five and six. There was a contingent of 48 SSA students who participated in the races. “Our athletes showed determination, effort, and great attitudes,” SSA Principal Maya Doughan said. “They worked hard to achieve their goals and we are so proud of them. Thank you to the Greater Montreal Athletic Association (GMAA) for giving our young students a chance to get outdoors for a healthy and friendly competition.”
A trio of Solomon Schechter students go podium at annual GMAA Halo races
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
