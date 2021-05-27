Laval’s Simone Huang, Joseph Phan and Laurie Denommée all were presented with the newly branded Beneva bursaries, formerly La Capitale bursaries, at a recent ceremony where $80,000 was distributed among 23 recipients. This also marked the announcement that Beneva, the new entity formed from the merger of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, has made an investment with the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence (QFAE) in the amount of $200,000 over the next two years. Huang, 14, is badminton player and earned a $2,000 academic excellence bursary, artistic gymnast Denommée, 20 years-old, picked up a $4,000 cheque for academic excellence and figure skater Phan, 19, was a $4,000 Academic and athletic support bursary recipient.
Huang was a gold medalist in the singles division at the U19 Sud Ouest Invitational held in Valleyfield in March of 2020 when she was only 13. That month she added another gold medal in the singles event of the Canadian Junior Elite Tour stop in Toronto in the U15 category. Huang’s goal is to represent Canada at international competitions.
The Secondary III student at College Regina Assumpta is in the arts and multimedia program where she has a 92 percent average. Huang is interested in studying in the disciplines of science and architecture.
Denommée picked-up the silver medal in the vault and a bronze on the beam plus a fourth place on the uneven bars at the virtual Elite Canada meet in April of this year. She was part of the team silver winning unit at the International Gymnix held in March of 2020. She is working towards showing what she can do in the Olympic trials for the Tokyo Games.
Denommée will be studying for a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology at the Université de Montreal in the fall and has maintained an academic average of 88 percent during 2020 in human sciences studying at Cégep à distance.
Phan a fourth place finish at the Canadian Championships that took place in January of 2020. He also recorded a fourth place finish at the virtual Skate Canada Challenge that was held this past January. Phan looks to mentor younger skaters as a coachand is pursuing his dream of competing at the Beijing Games. A student of Your University in the psychology program, Phan plans to become a psychologist.
