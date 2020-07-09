It will be a bittersweet accomplishment for a trio of local hockey players as they are among the 113 athletes from across the country who were invited to Hockey Canada’s virtual national under-17 development set to take place from July 19 to July 25. The camp would have produced the roster of the team that would have competed at 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, presented by TELUS but that tournament has been cancelled. Hockey Canada decided that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel the tournament, which was set to be hosted Oct. 31–Nov. 7 in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I. The following is a statement on behalf of Hockey Canada from Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer: “As some provinces continue to move ahead with phased re-opening, Hockey Canada’s priority remains the health and safety of all participants and the general public. We believe the decision to cancel the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, presented by TELUS, is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the international implications associated with this event. While the tournament is a no go, the virtual assessment camp will go on. “The national under-17 development camp is the first stage in introducing these athletes to the Program of Excellence, and it is a great opportunity for them to develop as players and learn what it takes to wear the Maple Leaf,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams with Hockey Canada. “Our three under-17 teams are very fortunate to have nine experienced coaches, and we know our coaching and support staffs will embrace the opportunity to guide the development of the top young players in Canada.” A dozen goaltenders, 37 defencemen and 64 forwards will be split into six teams for the week-long virtual camp, participating in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education. This means that two Quebec Midget AAA Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal players and a Laval born player with the QMAAAHL’s Jonquière Elites will be put through their paces and evaluated for future potential Hockey Canada camps. Goaltender Nicolas Ruccia, first round 17th overall by Cape Breton, who already took part in a Hockey Canada virtual reality goaltender camp will be joined by teammate Michael Mastrodomenico from Kirkland, first round 9th overall by Shawinigan, of the Laval-Montreal defence squad. Laval native Maveric Lamoureux of the Elites, a first round, 12th overall selection by Drummondville, will be pacing himself against the other defencemen in camp
A trio of Laval hockey players on Hockey Canada’s radar
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
