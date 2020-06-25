Thanks to numerous partners with a strong commitment to student-athletes, the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence (QFAE) was able to award $ 147,500 in scholarships to 43 recipients from across Quebec who have distinguished themselves over the past year. Among those honoured was a trio of Laval athletes who each were recognized by different partner foundations. William Émard an artistic gymnast earned a $4,000 Alcoa bursary for academic excellence. Triathlete Filip Mainville picked-up a $2,000 academic excellence award thanks to Coaching Financier Trek. Basketball player Erika Madjoukam Nzodoum was tapped by Cominar for a $2,000 university recruitment grant.
The 20 year-old Émard reached the finals in each discipline in his first career Challenge Cup held in Paris in September of 2019 where he finished 7th in floor and rings and was 8th in the vault. Émard is the Canadian champion in floor plus at the Elite Canada meet was first in floor and vault and second on the rings. Studying natural sciences at College Montmorency, Émard has maintained an 86 percent average. Émard has an eye on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics and plans to become a physiotherapist looking to open his own practice and work with sports teams. Filip Mainville earned a fifth place finish at the North American Junior Championships in May of 2019. That gave the 20 year-old an opportunity to compete in the 2019 World Junior Championships. At the 2019 Canadian Championships Mainville was the silver medalist in the junior category and placed 17th among senior competitors.Over the past two sessions at College Laflèche, Mainville has maintained an 89 percent average in the human sciences stream. Looking forward, he wants to be an Olympian and compete at the U23 World Championships then at the World Cup. This September will see Mainville study law at Universite de Laval focusing on business law and he also wants to obtain his Master’s Degree in business administration. Madjoukam Nzodoum is a force on the court where the member of the Montmorency Nomades averaged 12.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 2019-20 and was 14th in scoring in RSEQ league play this past season. A former member of the U15 Team Quebec squad, Madjoukam Nzodoum received the Academic Merit Award for her team. The grant she received from Cominar will give Madjoukam Nzodoum $2,000 a year for a maximum of five years as she pursues studies in language science or linguistics.
