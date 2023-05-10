A trio of foundations pitch in for student-athletes on the pitch

The Ali Gerba, Patrice Bernier and the ringleaders Club through the expertise of the Aléo foundation have joined together to the benefit of seven student athletes with a passion for soccer. Each were awarded $2,000 in financial assistance in the inaugural edition of the new bursary program aimed at top Espoir-level student-athletes from seven different regions of the province. “During my career as a soccer player and since my retirement as an athlete, I’ve always been involved in my local soccer communities,” Patrice Bernier said.”Through my own personal story and my actions, my aim is to give back to young people and to cultural communities. My current involvement with the Aléo Foundation allows me to achieve one of my personal goals, which is to make a lasting social impact on the province’s soccer community.”
Among the recipients was a trio of athletes from Laval, Montreal and Rigaud. The fact that the program reaches out to the various regions of Quebec fits well with the Ali Gerba philosopy. “The Ali Gerba Foundation is committed to mentoring youth through sport,” Ali Gerba said. “Our partnership with Aléo just makes sense. The life lessons provided by sports are key to fostering balanced, inspiring future generations. Soccer also offers exceptional opportunities for sharing experiences with immigrant communities and for living well together! I’m very happy to be joining the big Aléo family.”
Laval’s Benoît Legrand Tapoko Kahou accepted a Ringleaders Club bursary. The 14 year-old was selected from among the two Quebec Youth Soccer Premier League clubs of the Laval region. Tapoko Kahou was a member of Team Laval that earned the bronze medals at the Quebec Games, which took place in Laval last summer. The sport-etudes student at École Georges-Vanier has long term plans to be a coach, journalist, analyst or sports commentator. He also wants to get involved in Soccer Quebec and Soccer Canada and looks to work in the field of real estate.
Rigaud’s Aaliyah Picquet was also a Ringleaders Club bursary recipient. The 13 year-old student in sport-etudes at École Chêne-Bleu represented the Montérégie region. Down the road Picquet would like to coach or be a soccer commentator.
Montrealer Pierre-Olivier Guénette was the Montreal region’s selection for a Patrice Bernier Foundation bursary. The 13 year-old footballer has travelled to Italy where he was scouted by recruiters from a few Italian clubs. He was a member of the silver medal winning team at the Quebec Games in Laval last summer. Guénette is in the sport-etudes program at École Édouard-Montpetit. He has an interest in management and administration with plans to work in a soccer related position and be a coach in youth soccer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.