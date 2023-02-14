A statement from the CFL about the Montreal Alouettes

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released a statement on Tuesday morning about the Montreal Alouettes.
The ownership of the Montreal Alouettes franchise has been transferred to the CFL. Mario Cecchini has been appointed the team’s interim President and will lead the management of the organization’s day-to-day business operations under the direction and supervision of the league office. General Manager Danny Maciocia continues to focus on the important work of building the team’s roster for the upcoming 2023 season.
The league has initiated an accelerated and formal sales process, which is being led by its investment banking partner, Park Lane, a leading sports-focused advisory firm whose clients include major league sports properties around the world.
Multiple parties have already expressed serious interest in purchasing the Alouettes, including individuals, groups and businesses that reside or operate in Montreal or elsewhere in Quebec.
This step concludes the team’s association with the estate of the late Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern. The CFL wants to express its deep gratitude for their stewardship of the Alouettes. Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern purchased the team in 2020 at a critical time in its history. They put in place a strong leadership team on both the business and football sides of the franchise. Following Sid’s sad passing in 2021, his estate and Gary continued the mission to deliver winning and entertaining football. The franchise is stronger for all these contributions, a fact which is reflected in the interest currently being shown in the Alouettes’ future.
The CFL would also like to thank the Alouettes’ staff, players and coaches for their continuing professionalism, dedication and hard work and, of course, the Alouettes’ fans for their ongoing support.
The CFL looks forward to providing further updates as warranted.
