A season played to perfection by Mini A Cavaliers

The Cavaliers Basketball Sud-Ouest Mini A team went undefeated in their league this year. The Cavs play in the Circuit de Basketball du Québec (CBQ) and won both their playoff games to finish 13-0 over the course of the campaign. That was going 2-0 in pre-season play, 9-0 in the regular schedule and then 2-0 in post-season action. By the way all the games were road games for the Cavaliers as the league’s covid protocols didn’t allow them to hold any games on their home court. In the semi-final match the Cavaliers bested Sphere Basketball 26-24 in a squeaker of a game. In the title match it was another tight affair with the Cavs coming out on top with a 41-39 victory over the Laurentides Revolution.
Front row (from left): Jacob Trujillo, Tyler Lahaise, Yann Kamdem, Thomas-Alexandre Robert, Jesse D’Amico, Noah Dennis, Isaiah Charbonneau.
Top row: Coach Martin Robert, Giordano Di Re, Josiah Macream, Elliot Marcoux, Liam Leroux, Michaël Durocher, Khalil Souani, Coach Wesley Haughton.
