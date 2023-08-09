A’s ground Jays in 13U B baseball

The St. Laurent A’s got all the runs required for a win in the top of the first as the visitors shut down the West Island Blue Jays in 13 U B Lac St. Louis baseball action with a 17-0 victory at Pointe Claire’s Valois Park.
Andrew Manguelian and Zachary Lemay-Weiner combined for a no-hit shutout. Starter Manguelian pitched three strong innings and Lemay-Weiner closed out by recording a trio of strikeouts in the Jays final at bats.
St. Laurent sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening inning and scored five runs. A pair of singles by Shaïm Nze-Diaz and Manguelian plus a walk to Justin Dumas all scored. That was accomplished when Maxim Zhao cracked a triple for three of his four RBI’s in the game. Lemay-Weiner, who also had four RBI’s in the win and Jessica Gamrat rounded out the scoring to give the A’s a 5-0 cushion.
In the second Manguelian, Dumas, Zhao, Francesco Garafas and Lemay-Weiner all touched home to put St. Laurent up 10-0. West Island held the A’s off the board in the third but the visitors added a pair in the fourth with Nze-Diaz and Dumas rounding the bases.
Dumas brought in Nze-Diaz and Manguelian in their final at bats when Dumas lashed a triple to the outfield. Dumas would score on a groundout then Daniel Gamrat and Justin Manguelian closed out the A’s scoring.
West Island gave it their best but could find the shutout buster. In the first a leadoff walk to Daniel Shao saw him make his way to third but was stranded there. In the bottom of the second Sean Desbarats also worked his way to third but not to home. The Blue Jays mounted a two out rally in their final turn at bats as a pair of walks put Cameron Wei-Brillantes and Desbarats on first and second but St. Laurent pitcher Lemay-Weiner dug in to record the final out.
