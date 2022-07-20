A Royal rally produces West Island win

It was a walk off win for the 15U A West Island Royals last Wednesday evening at Pointe Claire’s Northview Park as the Royals rallied for four runs to take a 12-11 decision over the Chateauguay Cubs in Lac St. Louis baseball play.
The Cubs amassed 11 runs in the game with only three hits but they capitalized on walks, stolen bases and five West Island miscues to push the runners across home.
The visitors jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first only to see the Royals reply with a five run outburst to go up by one. Chateauguay reclaimed a lead in the second as they came up with another three runs.
The score seesawed back in West Island’s favour in the home half of the third as a trio of runs put the Royals on top 8-7. The Cubs responded with their own three run inning in the fifth to take a 10-8 lead and added another run in the sixth to make it 11-8 with West Island heading to their final at bats.
The home team erupted for the four runs needed to take the win on five singles with five stolen bases sprinkled to keep the rally rolling. That doubled their hit count as West Island had five hits through the first five innings.
Jacob Jacques led off the inning with a single and was followed in succession by William Rockbrune, Olivier Leroux and Tristan François. That was the quartet of base runners that would touch home to secure the victory. Cameron Nancekivell’s single cashed in the tying run then Matthew Lee delivered the walk off single for the game winning run.
Olivier Leroux picked up the win for the Royals in relief.
